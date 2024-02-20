RHONYC's Ubah Hassan Talks Bravo, Talbots, and Dress for Success

For the 10th anniversary of Talbots' partnership with Dress for Success, longtime Talbots model and “Real Housewives of New York City” cast member Ubah Hassan happily stepped up to support this year's philanthropic campaign.

Hassan, born in Somalia, grew up in Canada and began modeling in New York. To date, Talbots shoppers and staff have raised more than $10 million for the nonprofit organization that advocates for unemployed and underemployed women.

Hassan has been modeling for Talbots since 2015, but she also worked with them a few years before that. After being hired for a shoot in 2012, Hassan said it was later determined she was too skinny and too young. But the Talbots team encouraged her to get back in touch in a few years, once she appears more mature. She thought they were just trying to be nice and said she told her agent not to bill the company for the two days she worked. But Talbots insisted on paying her.

“Fast forward to 2015. I got a casting call and I haven’t stopped working with them. I am so lucky to work with this brand. It’s a company very focused on women’s empowerment. A lot of people have been working there for 20 or 30 years,” Hassan said. “I really like this environment because it shows that the company really values ​​the people who work there. »

This also applies to the creative side, including models, art directors, stylists and others. “It tends to create this very beautiful, meditative way of working. Seeing the same people all the time, you get to know their husbands, their children, their lives and their vacations,” Hassan said.

Talbots also celebrates birthdays, surprising models with birthday cake and drinks, she said. Bravo also marks the holidays by sending flowers, Tiffany trinkets and “Andy [Cohen] sent us a beautiful cashmere sweater that said, “I'm a housewife” or something like that. As for whether Hassan will return for another season on RHONYC, she said, “We don't know. They haven't told us anything yet.

Sometimes the funny moments aren't in the show, she said. “You have to tell the story and it only lasts 45 minutes [in each episode].…The girls are really hilarious and funny,” she said.

All the actors complain about the food and love to eat, said Hassan, a former cafe owner in Canada. Coming from the modeling industry, she said: “It was very refreshing to see women who express themselves, who love to eat and who are very powerful.”

Not knowing what the final cut will be is the scariest part, according to Hassan. “For example, you and I are talking right now, but they could just mute you and people would only hear me talking. The audience might then wonder why you don't talk to me, when I'm so nice to you.

So, are the RHONYC cast as cutthroat as they are made out to be? Hassan said: “No, I didn’t feel that way at all. Once filming was over, I missed the crew. I said, “My God, can you come and we can have breakfast together?” They came in the morning to get croissants. I live alone so I was very happy that they came to my house.

Despite their on-air fights, Hassan said Erin Lichy was his favorite castmate and they spent time together. “There is a soul connection between Erin and I. I love his laugh. She laughs a lot at my stupid jokes and the fact that my English isn't very good. And I like it when I make someone laugh. She absolutely loves me too,” Hassan said.

Jenna Lyons is another favorite, she said.

Arriving in the United States with $150 and making her own way in the world, Hassan said she admires enterprising people and those who overcome challenges. The model, who is Muslim, said some people don't approve of her work, nor of being single and living in New York. However, her mother's opinion is the only one that matters to her, and she always supports her, Hassan said. “As human beings, our languages ​​are very powerful. My mother told me, “Your words can heal or kill, so be very careful.” »

Gathering unsolicited opinions from others is another matter. Addressing how she sometimes faces backlash on social media, Hassan said: “Anyone can write you a message. They use really mean words… But as long as I'm doing the right thing, I'm not really listening to people's opinions.

On the other hand, meeting fans at BravoCon was “the most fun thing” she's ever done, she said. “Some women came to me crying to tell me that their relationships with their mothers had completely changed after watching my mother and I’s episode,” Hassan said. “It was three days of pure laughter, jokes, photos, meals and meeting people.”

After traveling to London earlier this month for a photo shoot for L'Oréal, she returned to New York in time to attend a few New York Fashion Week shows and to provide advice on dating on Valentine's Day at an event at Soho House. Hassan advises that if text messages are to be captured for further analysis by friends: “It's not him. »