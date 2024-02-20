On the Stage: Highlights from Men's Day New York 2024





14 New York Mens Day is a biannual event that serves as a platform to encourage emerging talent and showcase contemporary, gender-neutral menswear collections. This season, NYMD was once again in the spotlight, showcasing a wide range of brands in a group presentation format over two-hour periods. Let's take a closer look at some of the most notable designers and their captivating collections from NYMD 2024. Not A Brand Designer: Sean Coutts Location: Paris, France Year of creation: 2018 Pas Une Marque, originally from Paris, France, debuted at NYMD with a collection that bridged the gap between philosophy and fashion. Founded in 2018, the brand is known for its commitment to promoting deeper meaning through clothing. Each piece is made in Peru, with collaborations with various artists enhancing the brand's storytelling. Drawing inspiration from philosophy, the Pas Une Marque collection encourages introspection and questioning, offering a unique perspective on design and craftsmanship. Y.Chroma Founder: Max Israel Location: Lisbon, Portugal Year of creation: 2023 NYMD newcomer Y.Chroma captivated audiences with his bold approach to menswear. Founded in 2023 in Lisbon, Portugal, the brand focuses on reimagining the male quarantine, offering vibrant colors and unique textiles to people looking for a change from everyday life. Known for its commitment to craftsmanship and education, Y.Chroma aims to support its customers through every stage of their style transformation, making fashion accessible and empowering for all. Tarpley Designer: Brooks Jones Location: Nashville, Tennessee, United States Year of creation: 2022 Tarpley, a brand based in Nashville, Tennessee, returned for its second season at NYMD with its ready-to-wear collection for men and women. Known for her commitment to sustainable practices, Tarpley seeks to transcend fashion boundaries by fostering awareness and spreading positivity. Inspired by the theme “ANON: Maybe You See Me, Maybe You Don’t,” the collection explores the concept of anonymity and self-expression through fashion. Moon Designer: Beam Ratchapol Ngaongam Location: Bangkok, Thailand – New York, United States Year of creation: 2023 Bulan, a brand based in Bangkok, Thailand, and New York, USA, presented its unisex knitwear collection for the second season at NYMD. Founded in 2023, the brand is the brainchild of Beam Ratchapol Ngaongam, whose passion for knitting and sewing inspired him to explore 3D knitwear design. This season, Bulan pays tribute to Beam's mother, highlighting the sacrifices she made for her family and celebrating her resilience and strength. Salting Creators: Michael Ward and Manel Garcia Espejo Location: New York, United States Year of creation: 2018 The Salting, founded in New York in 2018, returns for its second presentation at NYMD with a sportswear collection inspired by the 1954 film “On the Waterfront.” With a focus on classic silhouettes and sturdy fabrics, The Salting captures the power, courage and sensitivity of the film's characters. Through its Fall/Winter 2024 collection, the brand aims to evoke the spirit of dockers and longshoremen, offering a contemporary vision of timeless men's fashion. Sivan Creator: Jack Sivan Location: Brooklyn, United States Year of creation: 2021 Sivan, a sustainable menswear brand based in Brooklyn, New York, debuted at NYMD with a collection inspired by the historical figure of the dandy. Founded in 2021, the brand draws inspiration from traditional tailoring techniques and aims to redefine menswear for the modern era. With a focus on sustainability and gender-neutral design, Sivan offers a new perspective on classic men's fashion, embracing individuality and self-expression. Terry Singh Designer: Terry Singh Location: New York Year of creation: 2014 Terry Singh, a seasoned NYFW veteran, returned for his fifth season at NYMD with a menswear collection inspired by his transformative trip to India. Drawing on themes of liberation and self-discovery, Terry's collection celebrates individuality and the transformative power of clothing. With each garment, Terry seeks to convey a sense of liberation and empowerment, inviting those who wear it to embrace themselves. Landeros New York Creator: André Landeros Michel Location: New York, United States Year of creation: 2013 Landeros New York, founded by Andre Landeros Michel in 2013, debuted at NYMD with a genre-free collection inspired by '80s New Wave music. Known for its dark, romantic aesthetic and commitment to gender inclusive, Landeros New York offers a new perspective on contemporary fashion. With its bold silhouettes and eclectic designs, the brand celebrates individuality and self-expression, inviting those who wear it to embrace their unique style. NYMD 2024 showcased the diversity and creativity of emerging talents in the world of men's and genderless fashion. From Paris to New York, designers from around the world came together to celebrate self-expression, individuality and the transformative power of fashion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theknockturnal.com/on-the-scene-highlights-from-new-york-mens-day-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos