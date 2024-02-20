Source Fashion Visitor Number on First Day Exceeds Expectations

Visitors discovered high-end fabrics such as silk, cashmere and Egyptian cotton, as well as small manufacturers from emerging markets. Credit: Source Fashion

In an opening statement, Suzanne Ellingham, Director of Sourcing at Source Fashion, said: “Our goal is to create a safe shopping space for buyers and bring quality and reliable manufacturers and suppliers from all over the world at Olympia London.

Our mission is to connect the global sourcing community, bringing together under one roof innovative material suppliers and artisans with unique character and extraordinary craftsmanship, as well as manufacturers who care about how clothes are made. And connect them with brands and retailers who are looking to buy and source better and who want to work with companies whose values ​​align with theirs.

The main brands and retailers present at the show were included Canada gooseSwarovski, Moss Bros, John Lewis, Oxford Shirt Company, French Connection, Hunter and many more.

Ellingham added: “The interest and energy of exhibitors and visitors is testament to the importance this show has become in the fashion calendar. We look forward to the next two days.

Highlights of the first day – Source Fashion: Luxury

The start of the Source Luxury section featured high-end exhibitors and high-quality fabrics from global manufacturers. From UK-based suppliers including Amplebox, Max Europe, KV Manufacturing and Walter Reginald, to European exhibitors including Pikola, Thermore, Vifrex Studio, Sweatmania, Arvin, Logofra and Italy's Artisa.

Suppliers from countries such as Portugal, Italy, France, Spain, Lithuania, Turkey and Romania presented their capabilities.

Access the most comprehensive company profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain a competitive advantage. View in-store profiles Free Company Profile Sample Your download email will arrive shortly We are confident in the unique quality of our business profiles. However, we want you to make the decision that is best for your business, which is why we are offering a free sample that you can download by submitting the form below. By GlobalData

Visitors discovered high-end fabrics such as silk, cashmere and Egyptian cotton, as well as small manufacturers from emerging markets.

Daniel Wang, from Qingdao Bono Garment Company, commented on his first day: “We had a very good first day at Source Fashion, we saw so many companies, designers and buyers interested in sourcing high fashion .

Industry recognition and participation

Retail entrepreneur Touker Suleyman praised the event for its comprehensive representation and said: Here at Source Fashion you have the world under one roof, with suppliers from every brand, big or small. There is something for everyone, from suppliers capable of manufacturing small items to very large ones. Fashion is constantly evolving and constant research is always necessary.

Adriana Batty, who leads exhibitor Ettos, a textile traceability platform from Lyfcycle Group, which uses QR-coded Digital Product Passports (DPPs) to provide brands with traceable supply chains, expressed her satisfaction with the events of the day. She reported a higher than expected interest in product traceability, with fruitful discussions, notably regarding the next European legislation on DPP from 2026.

Source Mode content program:

Source Fashion's agenda also includes a content program aimed at fostering dialogue and innovation within the fashion community. Notable sessions included fashion futurist Geraldine Wharry's exploration of the macro trends reshaping the industry and in-depth discussions on sustainability, transparency and circular economy initiatives.

Looking at the cultural and behavioral changes that underpin the future of fashion, she explained: It's essential to integrate foresight into what we do now.

On AI, Wharry added: It will become increasingly difficult for brands to hide their supply chain and production methods and make false sustainability claims. We will be able to train AI to find out.

Source Fashion opened its doors with the Source Catwalk Stage, showcasing a fully circular, sustainable immersive catwalk featuring looks from the fashion designer responsible for this season, Patrick McDowell.

McDowell expressed her sustainable approach to fashion during a speech about the importance of focusing on the people who buy, tailoring clothes and producing less.

McDowell also commented: The current model is perpetual growth, which is not a sustainable model. We need to get to a point where, for all brands, circularity and offering repair and recycling are a given. To be circular, you have to know how to make the circle last.

The following two days:

As Source Fashion enters its second day, it promises more content, including:

Insider Trends' Jack Stratten on Sourcing and Storytelling: The Selling Power of Retail Transparency,

A deep dive into the opportunities and challenges of the UK manufacturing industry with Maxxam Textiles Rosemary Moore and Somon Platts of Recomme,

Breaking the Cycle How to Solve the Landfill Crisis with SATCoL and Pretty Lavish,

Closing the loop How fashion markets contribute to the circular economy with Swoperz and Thrift.

Source Fashion also shared its schedule of seminars and content with Just Style last week.