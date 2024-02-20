Prada joins Sustainable Markets Initiative fashion working group





MILAN – The Prada Group joins the fashion working group of the Sustainable Markets Initiative, a private sector coalition aiming to accelerate the transition to a more sustainable future. The SMI Fashion Working Group focuses on sustainable solutions in the global fashion, textile and apparel sectors. “We are honored to be part of this coalition and to contribute by sharing our experience in the field of traceability,” said Lorenzo Bertelli, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility of the Prada Group. “Drawing on each other's valuable expertise and striving to achieve common sustainability goals is a productive way to cope with today's complexity and continually improve. The SMI was launched by then-Prince Charles at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in 2002. Its fashion working group, which has other members such as the Aura Blockchain Consortium, Brunello Cucinelli , Burberry, Chloé, Gabriela Hearst, Giorgio Armani. , Puig, Moda Operandi and Zalando, is chaired by entrepreneur and former CEO of Yoox Net-a-porter Federico Marchetti. “We are delighted to welcome the Prada Group and Lorenzo Bertelli to our action-oriented fashion working group,” Marchetti said. “Lorenzo and I share the same passion for customer centricity and innovation, and Prada fits perfectly into a cohesive group of leading brands striving to achieve a common goal: fashion in harmony with nature. “ Since its creation in 2021, the Fashion Task Force has led concrete projects in several areas, including the launch of the digital product passport at the G20 in Rome and regenerative agriculture projects in the Himalayas and Puglia, Italy. The Prada Group is part of the Fashion Pact and is co-founder with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton and Compagnie Financière Richemont of the Aura Blockchain Consortium. Last year, UNESCO invited Lorenzo Bertelli to become “Patron of the Ocean Decade Alliance” in recognition of Prada's support for ocean literacy through its Sea Beyond educational program, as well as Bertelli's personal vision and efforts to raise awareness of the role the private sector can play in the support for ocean knowledge for sustainable development. The Sea Beyond project was launched in 2019 and is dedicated to promoting ocean knowledge and ocean conservation. The Prada group has committed to donating 1% of proceeds from the Prada Re-Nylon collection to the Sea Beyond project, strengthening the partnership with IOC/UNESCO. In 2021, the group completed a complete conversion to Re-Nylon, extending the use of regenerated nylon to ready-to-wear, footwear and new accessories. The country has also adopted a fur-free policy. The group's greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets have been endorsed by the Science-Based Targets initiative and its goal is to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

