Angelababys Sheer Dress Turns Heads at UK Party





Angelababy, 34, who is also an accomplished model and singer, donned this handcrafted cheongsam, inspired by Chinese landscape paintings, after having it custom-made by meticulous Hong Kong designer Barney Cheng. Chinese actress Angelababy wears a custom Barney Cheng dress to the 2024 BAFTA Gala. Photo from her Instagram The dress, made from flying silk brocade, required 460 hours of intricate craftsmanship, resulting in a delicate and elegant ensemble, Malaysia-based Chinese daily Sin Chew reported. In contrast to the evening's rather muted color palette, Angelababy's light pink dress featured a Mandarin collar, short sleeves and a dramatic train, US news site Business Insider reported on February 17. The dress's sheer overlay, adorned with silver embellishments, revealed a subtle cutout at the waist, adding a touch of allure to the ensemble. On Chinese social network Weibo, the public praised Angelababy, calling her an “oriental beauty.” Angelababy's social media presence had been restricted last year, with an online ban imposed on her for watching a strip club performance by Kpop girl group Blackpinks Lisa in Paris. However, once the ban was lifted, she celebrated the Lunar New Year by sharing promotional photos and videos on her social media platforms in mid-February. Often compared to a Chinese Kim Kardashian, Angelababy is a major presence in the East Asian entertainment industry. She has been part of the Chinese variety show “Keep Running” since 2014 and played a role in the 2016 sequel to the Hollywood blockbuster “Independence Day” (1996). Angelababy began her career at the age of 14 as a model in Hong Kong, attracting attention not only in her home country but also in Japan and South Korea. Following her marriage to Chinese actor and singer Huang Xiaoming, she was ranked 14th on the Forbes China celebrity list in 2019. After her divorce in 2022, Angelababy focused on her career while keeping a low profile on his personal life.

