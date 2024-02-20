New Clothing Store Opens in House Springs | Business

A new clothing store featuring the latest styles is open in House Springs.
Owner Pamela Ridenour, who operates Kiss My Rack with her husband Steven, had a soft opening in November and plans to hold a grand opening in March or April.
Kiss My Rack is located at 12 Gravois Station Road, in a shopping center that also houses Hometown Cafe and Slo Odies.
Our neighbors we share the place with have been extremely welcoming and helpful, Ridenour said. The people of House Springs have also been so welcoming and so kind. They really appreciate us coming here.
Ridenour, 53, of De Soto, said the store offers clothing for men, women and children in a variety of sizes and styles.
She said she buys new, unworn designer clothing by the pallet from different wholesalers, which allows her to keep prices low.
One of the things we pride ourselves on is that we have a lot of larger size clothing, Ridenour said. Our men's sizes go up to 6X and our women's sizes go up to 5X. Since our opening, we have had a very nice clientele of men who come here themselves for larger sizes.
Ridenour said the House Springs location was perfect for his store because of its proximity to other towns, like Cedar Hill, High Ridge and Dittmer.
She said she wants to offer her customers a shopping alternative to large retail chains.
We want to be able to offer the community an opportunity to come and buy new clothes without having to go to Walmart or drive to Gravois Bluffs or something like that, Ridenour said. For those who prefer not to order online, they have another option.
She said she briefly opened Kiss My Rack in Ironton, where she and her husband also own Kiss My Glass Smoke Shop. The couple owns a second smokehouse of the same name in Farmington.
After temporarily moving her clothing store to De Soto in search of more space, Ridenour said she chose to permanently move Kiss My Rack to House Springs because of the store's size and location.
Ridenour said his family helps him run the clothing store. She has a daughter, Samantha, 28, a son, Logan, 12, and two grandchildren, Gabriel, 7, and Evelyn, 4.
My son sells stickers to help pay for his Fortnite (video game) addiction, Ridenour said. My daughter goes around and straightens the shelves and my granddaughter loves to go around and look at all the pretty dresses to make sure they meet her approval.
Kiss My Rack is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The store is closed Monday and Tuesday. For more information, call 636-671-7265.