Inside British Vogues 2024 Fashion & Film Party in partnership with Tiffany & Co.





After the BAFTAs and the pre-final of London Fashion Week, actors and authors, models and non-conformists descended on Annabels for the British. Voguethe annual Fashion & Film Party with Tiffany & co. on February 18. After a transformative year for female directors and producers, this year's event was fittingly hosted by a quintet of women: British VogueEditorial Content Manager Chioma Nnadi, West End native Cara Delevingne, Oscar winner Emerald Fennell, Emmy darling Ayo Edebiri and BAFTA nominee Emily Blunt. The party, the first since Nnadi's historic appointment as head of the magazine, was as star-studded as it was festive: Dua Lipa danced the night away with Callum Turner (Training seasonit seems, is well and truly finished); The Bridgerton ChroniclesReg-Jean Page and Nicola Coughlan caught up, while DaVine Joy Randolph and Mia McKenna-Bruce celebrated their BAFTA wins; and Central Cee came face to face with Skepta, who the British contestant called his biggest influence. What about fashion? Designers like Harris Reed, Charlie Casely-Hayford and Molly Goddard rubbed shoulders with It-Brits like Jourdan Dunn and Alexa Chung as well as runway regulars who decamped to London for the occasion, from Precious Lee to Kaia Gerber. And while an ice storm filled with Tiffany & Co. diamonds ensured the evening exceeded its glamor quotient, Annabels received a Vogue makeover for the occasion too. Transported from the Royal Festival Hall to Berkeley Square in a fleet of BMWs, guests entered a club filled with rose and mimosa sculptures, courtesy of Flower house and perfumed with DiptychThe band's cult Vetiver candles, while Zezi Ifore manned the decks at the Rose Room and Zuri Marley DJed for the crowds at the Jungle Bar. As for cocktails: Bartenders shook up drinks ranging from The Saltburn (a salt-based, Patrn-based margarita) to Cygnet 22-spike Fashion Editors Delight to Oppentinis (a decidedly explosive combination of Gray Goose, liqueur coffee and espresso). And for the grand finale? Shy Girl and SG Lewis took to the stage in the nightclub area for a performance, with the former debuting a track from her upcoming album, Shy Club. The BAFTAs are a big night for the British film industry, and it is very special that this year London Fashion Week coincides with the awards ceremony and celebrates a milestone also its 40th anniversary, Nnadi said. It is therefore a good omen to organize my first Fashion & Film evening this time. I'm particularly excited and honored to be joined by such a talented group of co-hosts: Cara Delevingne, Emerald Fennell, Ayo Edebiriand Emily Blunt. I'm a big fan of all of them. Enter British Vogues' annual fashion and film evening with Tiffany & Co., below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vogue.com/slideshow/inside-british-vogues-2024-fashion-and-film-party-in-partnership-with-tiffany-and-co The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos