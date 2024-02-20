ESPNcricinfo Awards Men's T20 Leagues Batting Winner – Nicholas Pooran 137 not out against Seattle Orcas, Dallas





In its very first year, MLC couldn't have asked for a better publicity than Nicholas Pooran's wild ride to give the MI franchise its ninth title in ten T20 tournament finals.

MI New York's run in the tournament was fairly unremarkable – they won two of their five league matches and qualified for the qualifiers on the back of their net run rate – but that wasn't Pooran's fault. On the way to the final, in seven matches, he had only been sent off once for a single-digit score. His highest score before the title game was a reminder of the destruction he could unleash when he was in the zone — 42 of his 68 points in a loss to the Seattle Orcas came from sixes alone.

Put to bat in the final, Seattle made 183. Only once in the tournament was a higher score chased down, and that was by Seattle. against New York. New York had an early wobble when they lost Steve Taylor on the third ball of the innings, but stand-in captain Pooran whipped Imad Wasim for two sixes to end the match. Worse was in store for Dwaine Pretorius, whose first ball was hit at long-on for a six, followed by another maximum of 102 yards on the next. A four and another six followed. Pretorius slowed down the fifth ball to try to stem the flow, but Pooran bided his time to pass short, fine leg for four.

Pooran reached his fifty in the fourth over, bowling Cameron Gannon for a four and a six that took him to the mark in 16 balls, the fastest fifty of the tournament. Andrew Tye was next in line for treatment, sent for three huge sixes in the sixth over. At the end of the power play, MI New York had 80 points on the board, with 69 provided by Pooran.

He slowed down a touch, taking nine balls to go from 90 to 100, but soon after raising his hundred, he went back into carnage mode, picking Harmeet Singh as his next target and smashing three consecutive sixes on him in the 15th over. Six balls later it was all over, with Pooran falling dramatically, pushing a yorker past short fine leg to the boundary for victory.

While Pooran had made his intention clear on the first three balls he faced, he drove – and smashed, lifted, lifted and pumped – point home in Pretorius' first over. No matter where Pretorius was bowling or how, the ball seemed to find the middle of Pooran's bat. Three sixes and two fours came out, resulting in 28. Pretorius would finish with an economy of over 15.

249.09 Pooran's strike rate in the final. Only Heinrich Klaasen batted at a higher rate (250), in his 44-ball 110 not out against New York earlier in the tournament.

118 He was left with just 137 that went over the boundary, with Pooran blitzing 13 sixes and ten fours.

“There was no way he was going to get him out tonight. It was close to the innings of his life. He was also facing some good bowlers and did it in a pressure situation.”

– Kagiso Rabada, Pooran's teammate at MI New York

Tom Curran

67 not out against Manchester Originals, final, The Hundred The Oval Invincibles were tottering at 34 for 5 after 36 balls when Curran came in at No. 7, but his unbeaten stand of 127 with Jimmy Neesham, the highest in Men's Hundred history, put the team on the path to their first title in the competition. Curran's 67 was not out from just 34 balls – his five sixes included a huge top cut from Josh Little to reach his fifty. His last six came off the last ball of the innings, putting Zaman Khan in the hands of the groundskeeper after the bowler missed his yorker by a length.

