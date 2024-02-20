Despite loss to Georgetown, season is young for Penn men's lacrosse





Quakers welcome highly touted recruiting class for upcoming campaign

Feb. 17: Penn men's lacrosse players rally in the season opener against Georgetown. Credit: Weining Ding Although losing an important game can hurt for a long time, fortunately, a new season can bring a fresh start and a new opportunity. As Penn men's lacrosse begins its 2024 campaign, the team looks to build on its performance from last year. After reaching the semifinals of the Ivy League tournament, the Red and Blue were ultimately defeated by their rivals the Princeton Tigers in a close battle. This defeat has since boosted the motivation of the Quakers, who are looking to bounce back in a big way.

The team opens its season Saturday against Georgetown at Franklin Field. As part of Impact on the teaman organization dedicated to supporting children with serious illnesses or disabilities, Toren Mehta, fourth grader joined the team during the starting lineups and the national anthem. Mehta is a The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society pays tribute to the hero and is known as the king of the Hi-Fives. Despite losing to the Hoyas by a final score of 12-9 on a snowy day, the Quakers had plenty of positives to build on, including three goals scored by junior forward Tynan Walsh. The team looks to recover when it faces UAlbany at Franklin Field. In the near future, the Quakers will begin Ivy League play on March 16 in a home game against Brown. It cannot go unnoticed that many aspects of the team will change. For one, several key contributors to the team have graduated and are now playing in the Premier Lacrosse League. These players include midfielder Sam Handley and short-stick defensive midfielder Piper Bond. Handley was selected by the Chrome Lacrosse Club with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 Premier Lacrosse League Draft, while Bond was taken 21st overall by the Archers Lacrosse Club. Although it is never easy to lose important players, the team is ready to replace the players left behind. With coach Mike Murphy continuing to lead the way, three seniors are poised to become leaders on and off the field. These include senior Brendan Lavelle, a USA Lacrosse Magazine and Inside Lacrosse Preseason All-American. Senior Peter Blake was also a 2023 All-Ivy-winning defenseman, and senior goaltender Emmet Carroll is back to defend the net.

A group of 13 newcomers, including two transfers from the University of Virginia, will also join the team, eager to be a part of something special this season. In fact, seven of these newcomers succeeded among the top 50 freshmen in the Inside Lacrosses Power 100 rankings. As for the preseason polls, Penn is ranked No. 17 in the nation according to the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association. In the Ivy League preseason media poll, Penn was selected to finish fourth in the standings, behind Cornell, Yale and Princeton. With the top four teams earning a spot in the Ivy League tournament, the Quakers hope to return to the tournament this year. After having a disappointing end to the season last year, the players are careful not to let history repeat itself. The team is well-positioned to make a deep run with the immense talent they have on their roster, despite losing a few players to the professional leagues. A new season is a new beginning, and no team is the same as last season. However, one thing remains the same: the team's constant goal is to win the Ivy League and potentially a national championship.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedp.com/article/2024/02/penn-mens-lacrosse-preview-post-georgetown The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos