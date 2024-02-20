Trolls crush Eagles in non-conference tilt





THE SCORE OF THE BOX PALOS HEIGHTS, SICK. The Edgewood College Eagles entered their penultimate non-conference game of the season Monday night. Facing the Trinity College Trolls, the Eagles found themselves behind from the start. After returning to a tie in the match, the Trolls (3-3) won the last two sets for a 3-1 victory (25-15, 23-25, 25-23, 25-19) against the Eagles (4 -8). HOW DID IT HAPPEN – An early 8-2 rally propelled Trinity Christian to a 13-7 lead in the opening frame. Later, 5-0 and 5-1 rallies helped the hosts win the first set emphatically, with Edgewood College hitting -0.167 in the opening volleys. – The Eagles rallied early, a 6-3 run putting them ahead 11-6. The Trolls would even things up with a 9-3 answer to 14 all. Neither team found much breathing room, but Trinity Christian took a 23-22 lead late. Mistakes from the hosts would tip the scales in favor of Edgewood College for a 25-23 victory on the night. – An 11-2 for the Trolls would put them in first position at 17-9 in the third set. The Eagles would fight back to tie the score at 11-3. A 4-1 follow-up from Trinity Christian would be too much to overcome as the hosts took a 2-1 lead into the match. – The teams were at 10-10 after trading rallies early in the fourth set. The Trolls' offense would dominate the middle of the set, an 11-4 sprint pushing them ahead 21-14. Trinity Christian would match Edgewood College virtually point for point to close out the set and match. – The offenses proved to be the story of the night, the Trolls outscored the Eagles .200-.090 and had 13 more kills. GREAT PERFORMANCE – Will Gehrke had a solid outing, recording 28 assists and four blocks. He also had five kills in seven attempts for a .714 hitting percentage. – Gavin Patterson had 11 digs and had eight kills. – Max Dermody led all Eagles hitters with nine kills, while Owen Hartjes added in four blocks. THE OPPOSITION – Alex Costa had a solid overall outing. He had 20 kills with a hitting percentage of .342 along with a pair of aces and a pair of blocks. – Mike Hay recorded a game-best five blocks, while Maycor Carrion held his own in the back row with 23 digs. – Ryan Schmidt and Caden Figus finished with double-digit assists, 29 and 12, respectively. BEYOND THE BOX – Trinity Christian is 3-0 against Edgewood College all-time. FOLLOWING The Eagles conclude their 2024 non-conference slate Thursday night. They will travel to La Crosse, Wisconsin to take on the Viterbo V-Hawks with first serve scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

