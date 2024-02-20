Connect with us

Naomi Campbell walks the Burberry show at London Fashion Week – Winnipeg Free Press

LONDON (AP) For Londoners, rain is simply a fact of life. But for Burberry, it's the inspiration for seemingly endless variations of luxurious outerwear, from the heritage brands' best-selling trench coat to oversized duffel bags and fur-lined bomber jackets.

The British fashion house presented its latest creations at London Fashion Week on Monday to a moving soundtrack by Amy Winehouse interspersed with a woman's voice saying I love London… the smell of London when it rains.

Saltburn star Barry Keoghan and The Crown actress Olivia Coleman were among the celebrities who took to the VIP front row to watch the show, which drew heavily on the house's military history heritage and its iconic check print.

Cara Delevingne poses for photographers as she arrives at the Burberry Winter 2024 fashion show on Monday February 19, 2024 in London. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Models wore double-breasted coats buttoned to the neck, as if preparing for the British weather. Some wore oversized masculine coats in military greens and browns, paired with matching wide-leg pants, while others covered themselves with an elegant silk scarf wrapped around their heads.

Some models even strutted down the catwalk, of course holding a foldable checkered umbrella from the Burberry brand.

It's no surprise that the elements are such a big part of the series. The fashion house's founder, Thomas Burberry, invented gabardine fabric, a breathable material used for rainwear, in the late 1800s. The brand's trench coat, invented around the time of the First World War, features functional designs like storm shields as well as shoulder pads and gun flaps.

It's not all functionality and practicality. Bursts of cherry red tartan, used in the lining of a coat or seen in the hem of a skirt, brightened up a muted palette dominated by khaki and earth tones. Durable bomber jackets and bulky duffle coats have been softened with fur hoods or collars and luxurious fur accessories.

Model Naomi Campbell, wearing a shimmering bronze strapless column dress, completed the show.