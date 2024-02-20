Naomi Campbell walks the Burberry show at London Fashion Week – Winnipeg Free Press





LONDON (AP) For Londoners, rain is simply a fact of life. But for Burberry, it's the inspiration for seemingly endless variations of luxurious outerwear, from the heritage brands' best-selling trench coat to oversized duffel bags and fur-lined bomber jackets. The British fashion house presented its latest creations at London Fashion Week on Monday to a moving soundtrack by Amy Winehouse interspersed with a woman's voice saying I love London… the smell of London when it rains. Saltburn star Barry Keoghan and The Crown actress Olivia Coleman were among the celebrities who took to the VIP front row to watch the show, which drew heavily on the house's military history heritage and its iconic check print. Cara Delevingne poses for photographers as she arrives at the Burberry Winter 2024 fashion show on Monday February 19, 2024 in London. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Models wore double-breasted coats buttoned to the neck, as if preparing for the British weather. Some wore oversized masculine coats in military greens and browns, paired with matching wide-leg pants, while others covered themselves with an elegant silk scarf wrapped around their heads. Some models even strutted down the catwalk, of course holding a foldable checkered umbrella from the Burberry brand. It's no surprise that the elements are such a big part of the series. The fashion house's founder, Thomas Burberry, invented gabardine fabric, a breathable material used for rainwear, in the late 1800s. The brand's trench coat, invented around the time of the First World War, features functional designs like storm shields as well as shoulder pads and gun flaps. It's not all functionality and practicality. Bursts of cherry red tartan, used in the lining of a coat or seen in the hem of a skirt, brightened up a muted palette dominated by khaki and earth tones. Durable bomber jackets and bulky duffle coats have been softened with fur hoods or collars and luxurious fur accessories. Model Naomi Campbell, wearing a shimmering bronze strapless column dress, completed the show. Winnipeg Free Press | Newsletter Burberry is traditionally the most glitzy event at London Fashion Week, which also features shows by designers such as Erdem, JW Anderson, Roksanda Ilincic and Molly Goddard. The London shows wrap up on Tuesday, when the fashion crowd heads to Milan Fashion Week for more shows of the new season.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.winnipegfreepress.com/arts-and-life/entertainment/celebrities/2024/02/19/naomi-campbell-walks-for-star-studded-burberry-show-at-london-fashion-week The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos