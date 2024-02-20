Freshman Conor Gesing wins bronze in men's 1 meter on day one of SEC Championships





Freshman Conor Gesing dazzled in his first season. He placed first in the men's 1 meter against Miami, Virginia and Georgia. He also placed first in the men's 1m at the Tennessee Invite. The momentum didn't stop at the SEC Championships. Gesing won third place in the men's 1m final with 371.30 points in his first appearance at the championship. The No. 4/3 Florida men's and women's swimming and diving teams traveled to Auburn, Alabama to compete for a second consecutive SEC championship. The men's team entered this week with an undefeated conference record of 7-0 while the women's team is 7-1, with an undefeated conference record of 5-0. The men's team is seeking its 12th consecutive championship while the women's team is seeking its second consecutive SEC title after winning the championship for the first time last year since 2009. Head coach Anthony Nesty is hoping to win his sixth straight men's title and second women's title. The first day of the SEC Championships began with the men's 1m diving event and the women's diving team event. Sophomore Peyton Donald followed Gesing in the men's 1m final to place fifth with a score of 347.00 points. In the men's 1m preliminaries, Peyton Donald and Gesing enjoyed success, securing the top five spots and a spot in the men's 1m final. Gesing placed third with 342.20 points and Donald placed fourth with 322.70 points. Senior captain Donald scored 249.35 points to place 26th. Freshman Camyla Monroy, junior Carina Lumia and sophomore Casey Greenberg scored 303.50 points to place second in the women's team event. Tomorrow, the women's 3m, men's team diving, women's 200m medley relay, men's 200m medley relay, women's 800 freestyle relay and men's 800 freestyle relay will take place. The first event of the day, the women's 500 freestyle, begins at 9:30 a.m. The competition can be streamed on the SEC Network. Contact Shaine Davison at [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter @shainedavison. Do you like what you read? Get content from The Alligator delivered to your inbox The Independent Florida Alligator has been university independent since 1971, your donation today could help #SaveStudentNewsrooms. Please consider donating today.

