Fashion
Amazon is full of sweater dresses starting at $17
Winter dressing usually involves stacking on an uncomfortable number of layers, but you can at least do these layers cute the perfect sweater dress. When it comes to finding said knit dress, you won't need to look further than Amazon.
With an entire page dedicated to sweater dresses And Amazon Deal Center with a good portion of them on sale, you can pick up one or a ton for less. While everything on this list is under $50 and some dresses are up to 60% off, you'll find timeless picks made with thick, soft, non-see-through quality fabrics.
From long-sleeve black sweater dresses that are stylish enough for date night to shorter, brightly colored knit pieces that will work well into spring, there's something for everyone. Shop these sweater dresses that go with all your outfits and eliminate that winter wardrobe indecision once and for all.
Best Sweater Dresses on Amazon
- Anrabess Long Sleeve Turtleneck Knit Sweater Dress$49.99 (originally $69.99)
- Zesica Long Sleeve Sweater Dress$17 with coupon (orig. $47.99)
- Merokeety Long Sleeve Ribbed Sweater Dress$46.80 with coupon (orig. $51.99)
- Prettygarden Off-The-Shoulder Oversized Sweater Dress$35.99
- Merokeety V-neck cable-knit sweater dress$28.98 with coupon (orig. $55.99)
- Lillusory Batwing Sleeve Turtleneck Knit Dress$29.99 (originally $59.99)
- Anrabess Oversized Waffle-Knit Button-Down V-Neck Dress$24.99 (originally $30.99)
- Uniexcosm V-Neck Knit Mini Sweater Dress$37.99
- Anrabess Slim Fit Turtleneck Slit Midi Dress$48.99 (originally $68.99)
- Zesica pleated wrap trapeze sweater dress$28.90 with coupon (orig. $50.99)
- Zesica turtleneck slit dress with belt$38.40 with coupon (orig. $47.99)
- Anrabess Tie-Waist Fitted Midi Dress$49.99
Zesica Long Sleeve Sweater Dress, $17 (Save 65%)
This sweater dress is not your standard cable knit style. It comes in 18 new designs that make it a standout piece, but it's still versatile enough that you can pair it with accessories and shoes you already own. It wins points for having long sleeves but a shorter hem, so it's perfect for winter and spring when the weather can swing between warmer days and cooler evenings.
With a handful of sizes and colors on sale for as little as $17, you can snag this cute, compliment-ridden dress that hundreds of people have purchased in the past month. A customer noted, The material is soft and you can tell it is made of high quality material. Other buyers mentioned that it was thick enough to wear in winter and spring.
Merokeety V-Neck Cable Knit Sweater Dress, $29 with coupon
A great sweater dress is like a chameleon; it can blend into any occasion and work as a casual everyday outfit or transform into an elegant evening look. That's exactly the case with Merokeety's $32 cable knit dress, featuring a modern V-cut and sleek belt. Its 26 colors include shades like deep burgundy and shades made for spring like lavender And avocado green.
Boots and tights make this the perfect look for a dinner date, but throw on a pair of sneakers and you've got a must-have casual outfit. A few shoppers even wore it as a wedding guest dress, proving it's a versatile must-have. With hundreds of five-star ratings, it's worth adding one to your capsule closet before thousands of people catch on. It's comfortable too, with a satisfied customer noting that they were shocked by its softness and added that it almost feels like cashmere.
Anrabess Oversized Waffle Knit V-Neck Button Dress, $25 (save 17%)
Everyone knows those bitterly cold winter days when staying in your pajamas seems much more appealing than dressing up. Enter the Anrabess oversized waffle knit dress, which feels like you're wearing a nightgown outside the house. Its embossed texture and buttons are the definition of cozycore while the silhouette and colors elevate it to serve as outerwear.
THE white And brown the colors scream quiet luxury while the brick red And green pea are ideal for buyers who have a penchant for earthy and bohemian styles. Reviewers also like that it maintains its shape despite lots of wear and washing. Several people noted that this was a perfect alternative to similar dresses at Free People, with a pretending buyer This is hands down the best sweater dress I have ever owned.
Find more affordable sweater dresses from Amazon below, this will keep your outfit game top-notch during these colder months of the year.
Anrabess Long Sleeve Turtleneck Knit Sweater Dress, $50 (Save 25%)
Merokeety Long Sleeve Ribbed Sweater Dress, $47 with coupon
Prettygarden Off-The-Shoulder Oversized Sweater Dress, $36
Lillusory Batwing Sleeve Turtleneck Knit Dress, $30 (Save 50%)
Uniexcosm V-Neck Knit Sweater Mini Dress, $38
Anrabess Turtleneck Slit Midi Dress, $49 (Save 29%)
Zesica Wrap Pleated A-Line Sweater Dress, $29 with coupon
Zesica Turtleneck Slit Dress with Belt, $38 with coupon
Anrabess Tie-Waist Fitted Midi Dress, $50
