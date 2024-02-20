Camila Mendes shows off little black dress with cutout front on Instagram as Riverdale star promotes projects

Camila Mendes showed off a sleek little black dress with cutouts on the front on social media on Monday.

The 29-year-old actress wore a Sandy Liang mini dress featuring cutout fronts, mother-of-pearl buttons and black stockings in the images shared to Instagram Stories for her approximately 25.3 million followers.

The Riverdale star completed her look with cherry red Reformation heels and had her long black hair in soft curls below her shoulders.

Camila, in her Instagram posts, paid tribute to her glam squad, which included hairstylist Lauren Palmer-Smith, makeup artist Jennifer Tioseco and fashion stylist Molly Dickson.

The actress also wore this stunning dress during her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Camila Mendes showed off a sleek little black dress with cutouts on the front on social media on Monday

Camila can be seen in the Amazon Prime Video romantic comedy Upgraded which also stars Marisa Tomei, 59.

The film follows ambitious art world intern Ana, played by Camila, who is upgraded to a first class plane seat where she meets a cute Englishman who mistakes her for his boss Claire, played by Marisa.

Lena Olin, Anthony Head and Saoirse-Monica Jackson also star in the film, which premiered February 9 on Amazon Prime Video.

Camila can next be seen in the Amazon Prime Video film Msica which also stars and was directed by her boyfriend Rudy Mancuso, 31, who co-wrote the screenplay for Msica with Dan Lagana.

Msica is set to premiere next month at SXSW 2024 before streaming April 4 on Amazon Prime Video.

The 29-year-old actress wore a Sandy Liang mini dress featuring cutout fronts, mother-of-pearl buttons and black bottoms in images shared to Instagram Stories.

Camila, introduced earlier this month in New York, can be seen in the Amazon Prime Video romantic comedy Upgraded which also stars Marisa Tomei, 59.

Shannen Doherty, KJ Apa, Camila, Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are shown in an image from an October 2019 episode of Riverdale

Camila made her debut as Veronica Lodge on the CW's teen drama series Riverdale.

Riverdale began airing in January 2017 and its final episode aired in August 2023.

Camila's film credits include: The New Romantic, The Perfect Date, Palm Springs, Dangerous Lies and Do Revenge.

She won the Teen Choice Award for Choice Scene Stealer in 2017 for her work in Riverdale.