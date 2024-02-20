At London Fashion Week, a celebration of the African diaspora





Getty Images Large artificial trees are not typical of a highly anticipated show, but London Fashion Week and the city's designers don't like to adhere to convention. The trees in question, nestled right in the middle of the makeshift runway, transformed London's Methodist Central Hall in Westminster into a mystical tropical paradise bringing together editors, stylists and tastemakers (birdsong and Afrobeats were the background track). It all comes together for designer Priya Ahluwalia's Fall/Winter 2024 collection, titled Reveries, a project drawn from the imaginative tales of Indian and Nigerian folklore. On a cloudy Friday evening, the British designer presented her co-ed collection, which, in true Alhuwalia form, was both sporty and regal. He infused elements of the designers' Indo-Nigerian heritage with dresses artfully draped in elaborate hoods and artfully wrapped tops reminiscent of a sari. Priya Alhuwalia continued to deliver functional basics in bold prints that demand to be seen, with worldly designs that look like Ankara heading to a motocross convention. Model on the runway for Ahluwalia RTW Fall 2024 as part of London Ready-to-Wear Fashion Week held at Central Hall Westminster on February 17, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Aitor Rosas Sune/WWD via Getty Images) Model on the runway for Ahluwalia RTW Fall 2024 as part of London Ready-to-Wear Fashion Week held at Central Hall Westminster on February 17, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Aitor Rosas Sune/WWD via Getty Images) Model on the runway for Ahluwalia RTW Fall 2024 as part of London Ready-to-Wear Fashion Week held at Central Hall Westminster on February 17, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Aitor Rosas Sune/WWD via Getty Images) Some creators have consumers, but Priya Ahluwalia has Fans. In 2024, while the ultimate barometer of a designer's popularity is the number of mainstream collaborations they have under their belt, in the roughly six years since Ahluwalia launched her brand, she has subsequently designed guest collections for Ganni, Paul Smith and Mulberry. . Designs from her latest partnership, a collaboration with Levis, made their runway debut via a patchwork denim dress inspired by Ayanfe Olarinde's “Genesis.” Elsewhere on the Thames, Labrum London continued the narrative of the African diaspora with a show at Tate Britain. For the label's 10th anniversary, founder and creative director Foday Dumbuya used the museum as a backdrop to present a story of immigration, a controversial topic that continues to dominate the news cycle of post-Brexit Britain . It's also a subject that Dumbuya has carefully chosen to integrate into every space of his labels' DNA. The phrase Designed by an immigrant became a brand identifier, tagged on its Instagram page and kept as a slogan on its shirts. For the Labrums A/W 2024 fashion show, Dumbuya chose to focus on the artistic contributions of immigrant artists. The reason I tell this story today is because immigrants are the fabric of our society. I think we forget that, Dumbuya said after the show. Models walked the catwalk wearing silk rap ikat designs inspired by the Turkmen tribes of Afghanistan and draped capes symbolizing West African style. Dumbaya and his team made Labrum a signature. But the message was more important in the hat collections, custom hats made by milliner Lucy Barlow and fashioned to resemble everyday objects. A suitcase, a woven basket (even an Adidas sports bag was also imagined as headwear) represented the personal effects that were part of a physical journey of immigrants. Kufi hats complement its robust assortment of headwear. But the piece de resistance was a centerpiece inspired by an image captured by James L. Stanfield. Consisting of a display of flags displayed on a large frame, the final look referenced countries that have been involved in key migrations throughout history, according to a release. LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 17: A model walks the runway during the Labrum London Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of London Fashion Week on February 17, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 17: A model walks the runway during the Labrum London Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of London Fashion Week on February 17, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 17: A model walks the runway during the Labrum London Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of London Fashion Week on February 17, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) Landmark moments like Friday's show propelled Dumbuya as a leading figure in London's fashion scene. Last May, he won the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, an award previously given to designers like Richard Quinn and Ahluwalia. However, Dumbuya is eager to share credit for Labrum's success. In a touching speech at the end of the show, Dumbaya called out stylist IB Kamara (who was also present) before bringing in his team to applause. They don't like being filmed, but I embarrassed them and told them you have to come out, you have to show your face and show the people behind this brand.

