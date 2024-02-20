Duchess Sophie looks naturally elegant in a waist-cinching dress for a special appearance





The Duchess of Edinburgh paid a visit to the London College of Fashion's new East Bank campus, so naturally, she did so in style. The royal, a patron of the University of the Arts London, was given a preview of the exhibition for the postgraduate class of 2024 on Monday. ©Instagram Duchess Sophie previewed the LCF Class of 2024 exhibition The exhibition featured course products such as fashion artifacts, fashion photography and costume design for performance. During the visit, Sophie, 59, also spent time with students in the Digital Learning Lab, before observing a digital fitting of a garment. ©Instagram The royal wore a navy shirt dress Demonstrating her sartorial elegance, Prince Edward's wife opted for a timeless navy blue shirt dress. Accessorized to perfection, Sophie polished off her ensemble with matching navy blue pumps and a metallic silver clutch. ©Instagram Duchess Sophie was able to test a digital fitting of clothes As for her hair, the royal swept her blonde locks into a low bun, allowing her black pearl earrings to take center stage. Sophie generally prefers natural, dewy makeup, and on Monday she stuck with her winning formula, pairing soft, smoky eyeshadow with pink blush and a berry-kissed lip. It's been a busy month for the Duchess, who recently returned from a trip to the French Alps. Just a fortnight ago, Sophie was photographed on the slopes of Méribel, France, where she attended the Inter-Service Snow Sports Championships as godmother of British Armed Forces Winter Sports Association. © British Armed Forces Winter Sports Association The mother-of-two has just returned to the UK after a trip to the French Alps. A competent skier herself, the 59-year-old was seen presenting medals to downhill athletes before attending a dinner at Hotel L'Eterlou to celebrate the event. We expected nothing less than a perfectly ski-friendly wardrobe from the glamorous Duchess, and sure enough, Sophie was a real snow bunny on the slopes as she wore her beloved Sweaty Betty “Moritz Soft Shell Ski Pants”. MORE:Duchess Sophie's chic 4.5m London apartment where Princess Diana lived – details READ:Meet Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie's children: everything about Lady Louise and James, Earl of Wessex The Duchess paired her white stockings with a red and blue crew-neck sweater adorned with a knitted bear. Her vibrant knits from Perfect Moment Sports were layered over a chic gray turtleneck, while the royal added a pair of oversized sunglasses and white ski boots to complete her chalet girl aesthetic. Sophie's trip to France came just days before Buckingham Palace confirmed King Charles' cancer diagnosis. The 75-year-old monarch is feeling “very positive” about her treatment and we know doctors caught the cancer early. WATCH: King was diagnosed with unspecified cancer, what's known so far Meanwhile, it has been suggested that the royal family will come together, with Queen Camilla and Prince William set to take on more responsibilities. As senior royals, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie may also take on additional duties in the coming months.

