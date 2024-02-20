South Portland wins Class A boys title in dramatic fashion

GORHAM On a day when several individual meet records were set, the Class A indoor track championships ended with one more record and it was crucial in providing South Portland with a final push that resulted in 's first title State of the Red Riots indoor boys since 2002. .

Arnaud Sioho, a junior, broke the competition record four times in the triple jump. With all eyes on him because all other events were over, Sioho saved the best for last, leaping, leaping and leaping 46 feet 10 3/4 inches. His 10 points, combined with four points for a fifth-place finish from eighth-seeded Tyler Bryant (41-2 1/4) and another point for an eighth-place finish from 11th-seeded Grant Nicholson, gave the Red Riots enough points to overtake Mt. Ararat for the team title.

It’s a great feeling to win states. We were ranked fourth or fifth, and now we are first. It's amazing, said Sioho, who also finished second in the long jump and third in the 55-meter hurdles.

Scarborough broke Bangor's three-year hold on the women's team title, scoring 63.5 points to Bangor's 57.

The South Portland boys finished with 53 points, while Mount Ararat had 48.5. At different times throughout the day, Lewiston (46), Portland (45) and Gorham (43) were in the lead.

Arnaud had a hell of a game, South Portland coach Dave Kahill said. Throughout the competition we matched our seeds or were slightly better than them.

Kahill highlighted two events in which his team earned five extra points. Sophomore Michael Lawlor, seeded 15th in the 800, placed seventh by winning the unseeded heat in a personal best time of four seconds. Seventh-seeded shot putter Henry Risch finished fourth with a PR of 3 feet.

Sioho was one of four athletes to set competition records.

Lewiston senior Makenna Drouin said she went to bed early Sunday to make sure she was ready for her final indoor track meet in Maine.

When I woke up, I had a feeling it was going to be a good day, Drouin said.

It certainly was. Drouin won three events and ran the fastest indoor 55 meters by a Maine high school student not named Kate Hall, with a time of 7.08 seconds. This was 0.03 faster than the competition record set by Drouin in the preliminary round. Hall's all-time best was 6.94 at the New Balance Nationals in 2015.

Drouin also won the 55 hurdles with a personal best of 8.41 and the 200 (26.04).

Drouin broke the record of 7.12 set by Bangors Anna Connors in 2022. Connors and Drouin dueled often in the previous two seasons, with Connors usually coming out on top at major competitions.

It gives it a little more spice, Drouin said.

Marshwood junior Andre Clark also set and reset the men's 55m record. His 6.45 in the preliminary round shaved 0.01 off the 2019 mark held by Scarborough's Jarrett Flaker. Then Clark won the final in 6.38, breaking his own Maine record of 6.39 set nine days ago at the SMAA championships.

Clark also won the 200 meters.

It's only a hundredth of a second, but it still feels good, Clark said. I won states last year with a decent time, a 6.58 or something, and I knew I could run faster. I got out of the weight room and really focused on perfecting my fundamentals and my form.

Skowhegan's Billy Albertson set the boys' long jump record by 1 inch when he jumped 22 feet, 7 1/2 inches on his first attempt. Sioho finished second with 22-7.

My PR is 22-9 3/4, Albertson said. So I was very close. And that’s not to say it still wasn’t a super fantastic day for me. The competition was great.

In the triple jump, the roles were reversed. Sioho surpassed the record of 45-11 3/4 held by Brewer's Peter Phelan since 1996 with his first jump. Albertson then went a little further 46-1. That record stood for about a minute until Sioho jumped 46-3, the second of her four jumps over 46 feet.

Noble senior Maddox Jordan, ranked fourth nationally in the 800 in high school, had never attempted the indoor triple distance. Although his PRs in the mile and 800 were well below the meet record, he missed the marks Monday by about a second while winning both races. Then he won the 2 miles, pulling away the same way with a strong finish.

I didn't know how much I had left in me for the 2 miles. Then in the last laps I came out and gave everything I had left. I guess I found out there was always more, Jordan said.

Samantha Moore of Portland won the mile and 800 and was fourth in the 2-mile. These were also key events for Scarborough's winning team, as sophomore Laurel Driscoll finished second in the mile and third in the 800 and 2-mile, and senior Kyleigh Record finished second in the 800 and fourth per mile.

It was truly a team effort, Driscoll said.

