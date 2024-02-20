From soul food to menswear: discover black-owned businesses

Charlotte is home to many Black businesses, many of which are located right in the heart of Uptown. And while it's always a good time to support Black businesses, Black History Month is an opportunity to celebrate them with even more intention.

From clothing stores to coffee shops, here are some Black-owned businesses to support this month in Uptown:

My Story Cafe opened in Brevard Court in 2022. Owner Jacqueline Smith wants people to share their stories when they walk through the doors. “I want customers to feel at home in their living room,” Smith told QCity Metro, adding that she is frequently complimented on the store's ambiance.

In addition to coffee, My Story Café also offers boba, smoothies and pastries. Additionally, the shop offers books that visitors can read while enjoying a drink. The most popular item on the menu is the Vietnamese iced coffee.

“I want to make people feel good,” Smith says, adding that she enjoys seeing people interact and build friendships at her cafe and also enjoys talking to customers herself.

Website: My history café

Hours: Sun-Sat – 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Address: 120 Brevard Court

Nestled in the heart of Uptown, Freshwaters serves Southern and Cajun-style cuisine. The restaurant is co-owned by husband and wife duo Sharon and Cliffton Freshwater.

Sharon Freshwater says her favorite thing about being a business owner is the customers. “Being here every day is different and I love it. We’ve been doing this for 36 years,” Sharon Freshwater told QCity Metro.

Sharon Freshwater worked in the corporate world for 22 years before leaving the industry to join her husband, Cliffton, in the business.

What started as a simple two-seat takeout-only restaurant is now a restaurant with a waiting room and dining room right in the city center. One of the most popular menu options is the Ms. Freshwater, a parlor dish with red sauce and

Website: Fresh waters

Hours: Monday to Wednesday: closed; Thursday: 12:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.; Friday: 12:30 p.m., 5:00 p.m.; Saturday: 3:00 p.m.; Sunday: 3:30 p.m.

Hours: 516, rue N. Graham

Mad Dash recently opened inside the Market at 7th Street, a food hall located in the Uptown neighborhood, just steps from the right rail. The menu features classic dishes like burgers, wings and tacos.

Owner Corey Jones said being located downtown is a God-given opportunity. “He opened a door for me that was too hard to refuse,” Jones told QCity Metro.

Jones said he wants customers to be greeted with a warm smile and know their food is fresh. “[Customers] get food prepared with love and fresh.

The Mad Dash Burger and Dasher Chicken Tacos are some of the most popular items.

Website: Crazy race

Hours: Sunday to Monday; Tuesday to Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Thursday-Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Address: 224 E. 7th Street

Voted Charlotte's Best Soul Food and featured on Food Networks Diners, Drive-ins and Dives, Merts has made a name for itself as a staple of the Queen City dining scene. Merts has lived in uptown for 25 years. Owner James Bazzelle says part of what he loves about being an uptown business is the diversity of people who come to the restaurant.

Bazzelle said he wanted eating at Merts to be like eating at home with family, describing the ambiance at Merts as very “relaxed.”

The menu features classic soul dishes like Fried Green Tomatoes and Po boys as well as vegetarian plate options. Bazzelle said Merts' cornbread was the most requested item.

Website: Mert's heart and soul

Hours: Monday to Thursday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday-Sat: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sun: 11am-9pm

Address: 214 N. College Street

International designer Nyonisela Sioh founded Nyoni Courtue. Nyoni sells and makes men's fashion, including suits, blazers, shoes and accessories. They've been uptown for ten years.

Brand ambassador Paris Pullen says being an uptown business is “fantastic”. “We want to be part of the premium experience [in Charlotte], what men look like when they go out,” Pullen said. He said the best thing about a downtown business is the smiles on customers' faces.

“There's something about wearing a suit that you've chosen, tailored to your look and your season,” Pullen said. When customers visit, he wants them to have a very personalized experience.

“We want them to consistently come here and get something that fits who they are.” Whatever occasion we dress them for, we want to be part of that experience.

Pullen said the best-selling item is the navy jumpsuit. “It’s very versatile,” says Pullen,

Website: Bird Sewing

Hours: Monday to Saturday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Address: 325 N Graham Street

Sub One Hoagie House opened in September 1992. This family-owned business has been serving hot and cold sandwiches and salads for 30 years.

In 2020, they were named Best Lunch in the 2020 Queen City Nerves Food & Drink Critics Picks list.

A popular menu item is the New Jersey Steak, a hot hoagie made with steak, cheese, onions, lettuce, tomato, house-made “special sauce,” oil and vinegar.

Website: Under A Hoagie

Hours: Monday to Friday: 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.; Sat-Sun: CLOSED

Address: 516 N Graham Street, Suite A

Cocktail at the House of Novelty. April 2023. (QC metro) Cocktail at the House of Novelty. April 2023. (QC metro)

After having lunch or dinner in the city center (hopefully at a place on this list), stop by Novelty House for a drink.

Nouveauté House offers a rooftop bar with city views. It's open day and night, so it's available for after work, daytime drinks, or a night out on the town.

Website: Novelty House

Hours: Monday to Friday: 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.; Saturday: 12 p.m. – 2 a.m.; Sun: 12 p.m.-10 p.m.

Address: 123 E 5th Street, Suite 500

Shamika and Roberto Brooks, owners of Hip Hop Smoothies, with their son at their booth at the 7th Street Market.

Fight the power, get down, I got 5 – it's not just classic rap songs and smoothie flavors at Hip-Hop Smoothies.

This hip-hop-centric smoothie shop has several locations in Charlotte, including the 7th Street Market downtown, just steps from the light rail.

“We meet so many people,” Shamika Brooks, co-owner of Hip-Hop Smoothies with her husband Roberto Brooks, told QCity Metro.

Before moving to 7th Street Market, Hip-Hop Smoothies started in a downtown trailer. The husband and wife duo thought the new location would be a good opportunity for more exposure.

“We want [customers] to leave and know that they’re getting something healthy in their day as well,” Brooks said. California Love and Gin & Juice are among customer favorites.

Website: Hip-hop smoothies

Hours: Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Address: 224 E. 7th Street

Kettlecorn is available in several sizes at Its Poppin. Located at 7th Street Market, Its Poppin has been in uptown for six years, offering gift boxes and gift baskets to share with loved ones or individual packs to enjoy solo.

Owner Janelle Doyle said she thought having her business located downtown would provide more exposure. “The weekday crowds are slow, but having a business uptown is great; people from out of town really want to come and we want to serve them,” owner Janelle Doyle told QCity Metro.

Flavors range from savory to sweet, with unique options like cookies and cream, mocha, white cheddar – and even a corn fried chicken – the most popular flavor. Other popular flavors are caramel cheese and cookies and cream.

“Those are the ones I can't not have, otherwise people get mad at me. People always come in asking for fried chicken; it’s very unique,” ​​Doyle said.

Doyle told QCity Metro she wants them to have a great experience. “I want their taste buds to dance.”