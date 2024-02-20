At this unique Philadelphia fashion show, everyone is welcome





PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As fashion week unfolds in major fashion capitals around the world, an inspiring fashion show in Philadelphia this month will be unlike any other. DreamWalk Fashion Show was made for all the girls who dream of strutting fiercely on a catwalk. “All shapes, all sizes, all differences, all backgrounds, all personalities, all abilities” are welcome, said co-founder Lexi Scaffidi. Scaffidi and her sister Alyse founded the fashion show, which celebrates body positivity and diversity, in 2017. Their mission is to show women that they don't have to look like a Victoria's Secret model to be a angel on the podiums. Every year, at least 100 models from all over the country take part. And when it comes to dress, there are no rules. The Scaffidi sisters entrust the design to models like Breanna Sipple. LEARN MORE: At 22, New Jersey's Aston Ragsdale has already appeared on elite podiums “This year, I chose [to wear] blue for organ donation,” Sipple said. In 2018, she walked for the first time, a year after donating her kidney to a stranger she met on Facebook. Sipple's recipient, Erin, quickly became his best friend. The two proudly flaunted their post-procedure scars in bikinis and angel wings on the DreamWalk catwalk. “Everyone is so afraid of a scar and how you take care of a donation,” Sipple said. “So, to be able to hold [Erin’s] hand and walk the runway and both proudly show off our scars and pretend those scars are something beautiful. They tell the story of his saved life.” At this year's show, a special Dreamer Award will be presented in honor of Charisse McGill, founder and owner of Lokal Artisan Foods. McGill died in Januaryand Lexi Scaffidi said she was an early sponsor of DreamWalk. RELATED: How Charisse McGill is empowering Philadelphia youth to eat bites of French toast “It’s something that’s close to my heart,” Lexi Scaffidi said. “We don't make money from this; we donate everything we earn to a charity of our choice.” “[Charisse McGill] believed in us in 2018,” she said. “That's when she started, so it's like she had nothing too and she still took time to give us something” The DreamWalk Fashion Show will take place on February 24 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Fabrika in Fishtown. Tickets are available online. More from CBS News Aziza Shuler Aziza Shuler is an Emmy® award-winning journalist. She truly believes that everyone has a story and her greatest passion is giving a voice to the oppressed, forgotten and neglected people in our communities.

