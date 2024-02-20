Texas teacher placed on leave after video shows him wearing pink dress to school





Join Fox News to access this content Plus, get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos, and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email address, you agree to the Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Financial Incentive Notice. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Texas Hebron High School has placed one of its teachers on leave after he went viral for wearing a pink dress to school. TikTok X's Libs account posted a video on Wednesday that appeared to show chemistry teacher Rachmad Tjachyadi donning the pink outfit on Valentine's Day. The account also posted images of him allegedly wearing a tutu to class and wearing a red dress to a prom. Shortly after the video was released, parents in the Lewisville Independent School District received an email informing them that Tjachyadi had been placed on administrative leave while the situation was under review. “It is important to me to keep you informed about situations that impact our campus, even if your student is not directly involved. You may have seen a video circulating on social media expressing concerns about the way a staff member was dressed at school yesterday,” wrote Principal Amy Boughton. OKLAHOMA'S DRAG QUEEN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL PRINCIPAL Resigns Amid Outrage, Official Says It continued: “We are aware of the video and the staff member has been placed on administrative leave while the district reviews the situation, which is standard procedure. It would be natural for our families to have questions about this situation , but because this is a personnel matter currently under review, there is no additional information the district can share. A school spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital: “The staff member has been placed on administrative leave while the district reviews the situation, which is standard procedure. As this is a personnel matter currently under review, there is no additional information from the district. can share.” A “queer archive” called The Forward/Slash Project highlighted a collaboration with Tjachyadi, noting that he has been teaching for about 20 years and frequently wears dresses to school. “Rachmad Tjachyadi has been a high school science teacher in the Dallas area for nearly 20 years. His school's choir director asked him to dress up as Supreme (along with three other teachers) for an open mic night, and the rest is history. Rachmad used dress up days in his schools to show his feminine side in the context of education. His goal as an educator is not only to educate students in science , but also to be an LGBTQ+ model in a professional setting”, the Forward/Slash Project wrote. Wisconsin teacher who performed for students in drag says he received an outpouring of support Alleged Tjachyadis videos The YouTube account also showed an event titled “HawkFest 2022” and described as “GSA of Hebron HS voguing with Dahlia VonHexx Savage,” with what appeared to be drag queens dancing. Another video uploaded in 2021 showed Tjachyadi discussing his sexual identity. “As a gay man, I want the opportunity to come out. My mom always said America made me gay. I was like mom, America didn't make me gay. America gave me the courage to come out. I've always been gay,” Tjachyadi said. “I really like feminine things,” he added. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/media/texas-teacher-leave-video-shows-wearing-pink-dress-school The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos