COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Pirates men and women sweep Olympics





BREMERTON — The Peninsula College men's and women's basketball teams each won in dominant fashion this weekend, with the women's victory being their 14th in a row. The men put together a 53-point second half en route to beating the Olympic Rangers 91-63 to return to winning ways and remain alone in second place in the North Region, while the women got off to a hot start 15-2 and never looked back, winning easily 76-46 to move to 11-0, two games ahead of second-place Edmonds. The women have already clinched a playoff spot and can win at least a share of the North Region title with a win Wednesday against Skagit Valley. The women were led by Shania Moananu with 14 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Jenilee Donovan and Ciera Tugade Agasiva each made a pair of 3-pointers and scored 12, with Agasiva adding seven rebounds and four steals. Donovan pulled down seven rebounds and led the team with five assists. Sequim's Jelissa Julmist had 11 points and led the team with eight rebounds. Alexa Mackey had eight rebounds and six points, and Neah Bay's Allie Greene made two 3-pointers and scored eight. Peninsula 76, Olympic 46 CP 18 17 22 19 — 76 Oly. 6 15 10 15 — 46 Peninsula (76) — Moananu 14, Donovan 12, Agasiva 12, Julmist 11, Greene 8, Suaava 6, Mackey 6, Marini 3, Wood 2, Vaaia 2. Men's game Port Angeles' Wyatt Dunning made four 3-pointers for the Pirates, shooting 4 of 6 from outside, to score 18 points with a pair of blocked shots and four rebounds. Ese Onakpoma led the team with 24 points and nine rebounds. Antonio Odum scored 14, Javon Ervin 13 with five assists and six rebounds, while Patrick Odingo had 11 points with seven assists and five rebounds. The Pirates shot a perfect 15 of 15 from the free throw line, with Onakpoma shooting 10 of 10. The men and women return to Port Angeles Wednesday night for a fan appreciation party. The women (11-0, 18-2) take on Skagit Valley (3-8, 9-16) at 5 p.m. If the women win this game and Edmonds loses to Whatcom, the Pirates will win the North outright with two games remaining. play. The men (7-4, 14-11) face Skagit Valley (6-5, 21-5) at 7 p.m. in an effort to win and avoid a possible three- or four-team deadlock for second place. Edmonds leads the North at 8-3, while Everett and Whatcom are 6-5. Peninsula 91, Olympic 63 CP 38 53 — 91 Oly. 25 38 — 63 Peninsula (91) – Onakpoma 24, Dunning 18, Odum 14, Ervin 13, Odingo 11, Olmstead 5, Rushmeyer 4, Cannon 2.





