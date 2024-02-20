As it turns 40, is London Fashion Week growing?





Buyers highlighted the need for major brands to anchor LFW. It’s important to also have something like Burberry on the agenda. A super international brand that will close the week well, says Selfridgess Myhr. Looking forward As the industry celebrates 40 years of LFW, it is also considering how to support British designers over the next 40 years. Some are calling for greater institutional and government support. The government should provide financial support in the form of grants, loans or subsidies to help creators cover the costs associated with producing and presenting their collections. This support can make participation in LFW more feasible and attractive for emerging talents, says Dumbuya, also highlighting the need for business mentorship. He would also like to see investments to improve infrastructure such as exhibition venues, transportation and logistics, as well as collaborations with trade organizations to attract international attention. Initiatives such as fashion missions, trade shows and buyer-seller meetings can showcase the talent of London designers to a global audience, inspiring buyers to invest in their collections in London. AW24 service. Photo: Courtesy of SRVC Designers also emphasize the pace of the industry. I think we need to redefine our expectations of young designers. I think the system expects exciting shows, big collections, each one better than the last, and I think those expectations come at a very high cost, both financially and mentally, says Ricky Harriott, creative director of Srvc. It’s so important that we allow designers to thrive and showcase their work in a way that benefits them and their businesses, not the ego of the fashion system. For Esh, who was born and raised in London, the city's range of talent incubation programs and sense of community stand out from other fashion capitals. I feel very well supported. There is Newgen, there is Fashion East, there is the Sarabande Foundation, he says. The Sarabande Foundation provided Esh with the exhibition space free of charge, which for the designer encapsulates how London's fashion community comes together to help each other. This is the city where you will be supported. Comments, questions or feedback? Send us an email at [email protected]. Learn more about this topic: Marque returns to London: why Marques Almeida returned to LFW How to Create a Fashion Show Inclusive of All Sizes An interview with Dunhill's Simon Holloway on the eve of his return to London

