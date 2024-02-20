



Diane von Furstenberg has long enveloped the world and most of Hollywood in her iconic creations. And on Tuesday, the mainstay of fashion and wrap dress designer announced that it is partnering with Target on more than 200 pieces, marking its largest collaboration with a brand to date. The line will include a Target version of his signature belted style, in addition to several of the bold prints that have long characterized his work. (She even delved into her '70s archives to look for models, by Vogue.) This is as close to the brand's wrap dress as possible, she told the outlet while celebrating the model's 50th anniversary.





Diane von Furstenberg collaborates with Target on a collection of more than 200 pieces. Target It’s a colorless jersey wrap dress with long sleeves,” she added, calling out the “ridiculous” $50 price tag. The designer is offering more than just wardrobe essentials with the March 23 launch, however, as the collaboration is set to include everything from beauty products to furniture that can be personalized with seven exclusive fabrics. Unlike Furstenberg's usual fare, the creations created in collaboration with his granddaughter, Talita von Furstenberg, start at $4, with most costing less than $50.





DVF Diane von Furstenberg Jeanne wrap dress The designer's pieces are A-list favorites, having appeared on everyone from real-life royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle who own the same black lace dress to Hollywood royalty like Oprah Winfrey and Katy Perry. And while Target's version of the styles has yet to be released on the site, fashion fans can in the meantime celebrate the wrap dress' anniversary by shopping the silhouette that first put Furstenberg on the map. This comfortable and versatile style is available in a range of fits, fabrics and prints, from Jeanne silk jersey wrap dress ($578) for crosswords Abigail silk jersey midi dress ($818) and comfort Astrid wool and cashmere wrap dress ($558).





DVF Diane von Furstenberg Astrid wrap dress in wool and cashmere Shop while you drop with Post Wanted Save time and money with the latest deals, discounts, trends, reviews and more. Thanks for recording! Just be sure to shop quickly when the more budget-friendly collaboration launches on March 23. Target's previous fashionable designers, with Missoni, Jason Wu and Isaac Mizrahi, flew off the shelves in a flash.

