Fashion designer Steven Tai shows off his favorite places to shop in Macau





05:01 Macau-born fashion designer Steven Tai explores his city's coolest boutiques and stores Macau-born fashion designer Steven Tai explores his city's coolest boutiques and stores In many famous cities, you can still find iconic landmarks and trendy spots, but there are also cool neighborhoods waiting to be explored. These are neighborhoods where emerging artists, trendsetters and young entrepreneurs attracted by affordable spaces and an urban atmosphere worthy of their style run boutiques and offer experiences combining cosmopolitanism and local culture. In Tokyo, moody cafes characterize Tomigaya in the Shibuya district. In London, an artistic and diverse crowd gathers in Peckham. In New York, Fort Greene in the borough of Brooklyn is famous for its excellent dining venues, wine bars and eclectic shops. And in Macau, just a 15-minute walk from the hustle and bustle around the ruins of Saint-Paul, you will arrive at the historic district of Saint-Lazare. Here, time seems to move more slowly amid southern European buildings, cobbled streets and quiet alleys. In recent years, quaint cafes and trendy boutiques have emerged to become neighbors of decades-old businesses. If you come here, you may meet fashion designer Steven Tai, who is originally from Macau and comes from a family that ran a garment factory in the city. He moved to Canada at the age of nine and completed his education there before moving to London at age 23 to study fashion design at the famous art school Central Saint Martins.

Shortly after graduating, Tai won a fashion competition in France at which legendary Japanese designer Yohji Yamamoto was a guest judge. The award catapulted Tai's career, who launched his own brand in 2012 and showed at fashion weeks in cities including London, Berlin and Shanghai. He also integrated the family business into his work. My mother was considering closing the factory and retiring. But I suggested reducing it, keeping a team and entrusting them with making clothes exclusively for my brand, he explains. It seemed like a perfect arrangement, but over time, Tai felt like business concerns were overshadowing his true passion for fashion. This led him to put his label on hiatus. The school I went to places more emphasis on creativity, and I'm also the type who wants to follow my own heart. But over the past few years, I was under pressure to design what we thought customers would buy, he says. And I thought, how is it different from working for a company? It defeated the purpose of having my own label. After some soul-searching, Tai found the solution: return to Macau to focus on growing the family business. When I was abroad, I came into contact with many brands interested in having our factory manufacture for them, he says. If I can grow the factory to the point where it can stand on its own, then maybe it's time for me to start thinking about running my own brand again. Moving to his birthplace not only allowed Tai to reconnect with the culture of Macau, but it also allowed him to experience the city's growing artistic and creative community. His factory now helps emerging local designers with their production, and he also uses his own experience to act as a mentor to these young entrepreneurs. Watch the video to follow Tai around Macau's Saint-Lazare district as he explores fashion boutiques, a bookstore and other places where the city's artists, creatives and bodybuilders pursue their passions.

