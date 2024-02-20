How to dress for spring walks





The winter thaw will be over before you know it. (Fingers crossed!) If you've been riding outside since the fall, congratulations, but for many, the transition from indoor to outdoor cycling has begun. Riding in April may or may not be great. Mother Nature likes to play games here in our country, so you may have a day where it's 20°C, followed by a cold, rainy ride barely above freezing. Either way, for the sake of your joints, lungs, and overall enjoyment, you need to make sure you dress properly. On days when the weather seems unpredictable, it's always a good idea to stash a rain vest or jacket in your back pocket. If the sky opens up, or even if you have to stop to change a flat tire, you can quickly get cold, which will definitely ruin the rest of your ride. Everyone's body is different, but there are some basic guidelines that can be very helpful in determining your kit. Temperature guide 20°C: Shorts and short-sleeved jersey, thin undershirt optional. 16°C: 16 degrees is generally the temperature limit for shorts. Not only will you find that your legs are a little cold, but you're doing your knees a favor by keeping them covered. Shorts with leg warmers or knee pads and a jersey with arm warmers. 10°C: Shorts, with tights or leggings, accompanied by a long-sleeved jersey, or a thin jacket with an absorbent undershirt underneath. You may also want to wear a vest to cut the wind and avoid the cold. 7C: Shorts and leggings, or bib tights with chamois. You will need a long-sleeved undershirt and a cycling jacket; thin full-fingered gloves; a headband or hat under your helmet. Thicker socks, ankle boots or overshoes will keep your feet warm. A bandana or neck gaiter. 4C: Tights with straps or leg warmers, with a long-sleeved jersey, a lined jacket or a windbreaker. Thicker gloves, headband and hat, winter shoe covers, thicker socks. A bandana or neck gaiter. 2C: Thicker tights, thick undershirt with thick cycling jacket. Headband or cap under the helmet, thicker shoe covers or booties, thicker socks. A bandana or neck gaiter. Tips for staying warm Overlap The tried and true method of layering is the best way to stay comfortable. A backup layer can help when the temperature drops, and something waterproof will keep wet things at bay. Do not worry Sweating can quickly lower a rider's core temperature, especially on a rainy spring day. You need to find the balance between keeping your body warm and dry. Again, the layered approach is best. This requires a little more preparation; however, it works. Feeling sweaty is no fun. Feet first Make sure your feet are properly covered on these unpredictable April and May days. Ankle boots or overshoes are almost always essential and your feet will thank you. Leave the room When shopping for clothes, think about space. Cycling clothing is generally streamlined and tight. The extra space ensures better blood circulation, which means a warmer body. The same principle can be applied to choosing gloves and socks. For example, thicker wool socks can actually make your feet colder if they're too tight.

The double jersey trick Keep your heart warm Are you out of base layers? Put on two summer swimsuits. A second jersey can be used as an undershirt. You can also use three layers: two jerseys and a lighter jacket. With many thinner layers, it is easier to adapt to temperature changes.

