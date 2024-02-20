Patrick Cupid unveils the “Primordial” fall-winter 2024 collection including plus sizes The Hype Magazine: revealing the pulse of urban culture – from hip hop to Hollywood! Explore a diverse tapestry of hard-hitting stories, interviews and editorials covering fashion, gaming, film, MMA, EDM, rock and beyond! www.thehypemagazine.com – The Hype magazine The Hype magazine





Patrick Cupid, the visionary American contemporary luxury fashion designer, has lifted the veil on his latest masterpiece, the Primordialfall-winter 2024 collection. Brimming with innovation and celestial allure, this captivating set features regular and plus sizes for women, introduces a revolutionary menswear line, and sets a new standard with luxury handbags. This collection takes us on a celestial journey of self-discovery through Primordial, guided by the stories written in the stars – Patrick Cupid Women's clothing in regular and plus sizes Patrick Cupid boldly charts a new path in his sartorial narrative with the “Primordial” Fall-Winter 2024 collection, weaving a tapestry of individuality and expression. Featuring abstract Galactic and Ethor prints, this line radiates a fascinating color palette of rusty hues, electric pinks, ethereal blues and earthy tones. Made from opulent materials like silk, plush wool and knit, each garment embodies luxury with a touch of cosmic charm. Brand new ready-to-wear line for men Breaking barriers and redefining elegance, Patrick Cupid presents a revolutionary men's ready-to-wear collection. From crisp cotton poplin to eco-friendly textiles like tencel and rayon, each piece exudes sophistication and versatility. With the fusion of abstract prints and semi-formal designs, the wearer transitions easily from casual to formal occasions, embodying effortless style and refined taste. Luxurious Leather Tote Bags Elevating the accessories game, Patrick Cupid unveils the Pedro and Antony Tote bags, a testament to exquisite craftsmanship and timeless design. Available in Midnight Navy, Saddle Brown and Onyx Black, these leather masterpieces are the epitome of sophistication and functionality. “Primordial” essence and direction “The essence of “Primordial” was born from my reflection on the essence and direction of the Patrick Cupid brand. We are expanding our horizons with men's clothing and handbags,” explains Patrick Cupid, paving the way for a new era of fashion evolution. Patrick Cupid launches the Primordial Fall – Winter 2024 collection

Patrick Cupid launches the Primordial Fall – Winter 2024 collection Exclusive Resellers Luxury finds its way into some high-end boutiques, including CityGirl Atelier (San Francisco, California), Felt (Chicago, Illinois), EJ On Thames (Newport, Rhode Island), Sandy Glam Boutique (Rhode Island), De-Essentia . (Charlotte, North Carolina), Shop Boutique (South Carolina), Affaire Estrangers (Paris, France) and Wolf And Badger (London, Great Britain). For more information on Patrick Cupidon and to discover the "Primordial" collection, visit www.patrickcupid.com. About Fashion Designer Patrick Cupidon Patrick Cupid is a model of innovation and independence in the contemporary fashion landscape. Since its inception with the groundbreaking "All in Jest" collection in fall 2019, the brand has embodied elegance and sophistication, seamlessly translating professional style into social grace. With each collection, adorned with custom prints designed by Patrick Cupid himself, the brand continues to redefine the essence of fashion, celebrating individuality and cultural evolution.

