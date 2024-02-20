Dolly Parton CBS Special Gives Country and Fashion a Fur Makeover

Dolly Parton joined forces with country stars, TV favorites and, yes, more than two dozen dogs for “Dolly Parton's Pet Gala.”

The show, one of the most heartwarming country music shows of the year, premieres February 21 from 9:00 PM – 11:00 PM ET/PT on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

Do you know the over 5 million Instagram followers between famous social media dogs like Doug The Pug, Pooch of NYC, Noodles the Poodle, Tika the Iggy and Squid the Facility Dog?

Alongside country favorites like host Parton herself, Grace Bowers, members of the CMT Next Women of Country 2024 class Tanner Adell, Emily Ann Roberts and Tigirlily Gold, as well as Chris Janson and Carly Pearce, they all walked the pink carpet beforehand.

The two-hour special features musical performances and a one-of-a-kind runway show revealing dog fashion — both cover Parton's iconic looks (think her “ridiculous, but sublime” performance at the 2014 Glastonbury Festival, reimagined) and embellished excerpts from the Country Music and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer'sParton Dogpet line.

Notably, co-host Jane Lynch revisits her role as trend-setting dog trainer Christy Cummings in the 2000 film “Best In Show.” Doggie Track correspondents for the program are reality TV star and singer Kelly Osbourne, as well as Entertainment Tonight co-host Rachel Smith.

And yes, it also features KC from KC and the Sunshine Band.

It's Nashville, so rhinestones combine with disco bling for a puppy-inspired version of “Boogie Shoes.”

Growing up surrounded by hounds and hounds, Parton told The Tennessean that she believes dogs are as appealing to country music fans as iconic songs like her own 1970s hit “I Will Always Love You” (performed during the special with Lainey Wilson) and “Jolene” (which closes the program).

The Parton brand is driven by “fun, humanity and love.” She hopes the “Pet Gala” will be “a ray of light” that will help viewers forget how “crazy, dark and crazy” society has become, in her opinion.

“I've hosted or co-hosted many shows throughout my career, but I've never been more excited to co-host a show! Nothing is more fun for me than when the “Little animals are doing what they do best, and I can't wait. There's so much fun stuff, and I know all animal lovers will love this show,” Parton added in a press release.

Carly Pearce adds canine companionship to relationship shared with Dolly Parton

“My dogs are my world and Dolly is my biggest influence,” Carly Pearce tells The Tennessean.

Famously, Pearce's country career began after she and her mother moved from Northern Kentucky to the Dollywood amusement park home in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

From 2006 to 2008, Pearce worked there six shows a day, five days a week.

Pearce sings “9 to 5” with Parton in the special.

“My pups, Johnny Cash and June Jolene, can dress up in Doggy Parton fashion while I sing one of [Dolly’s] the most iconic songs. »

Pearce adds that her Shih Tzu puppies have brought her “joy and love” in the three years since her 2020 divorce from fellow dog Michael Ray.

“The Dolly's brand is everywhere and events like these show us all [who aspire to her level of success] how to raise the bar,” adds Pearce.

Songs, dogs and interactions steal the show

The show is stolen by a plethora of moments.

Joy Oladokun and Parton sharing the stage before the former sings her 2021-released “If You Got A Problem” doesn't seem awkward but rather a collision of brands and creative universes supported by the same level of relentless empathy.

Additionally, thanks to a clever nod to Elvis Presley and the moment of pop stardom with his single “Hound Dog,” Chris Janson's career evolved from a top 10 country hit every 18 months and a membership at the Grand Ole Opry into something with broader appeal. .

Yes, as in Presley's Oct. 28, 1956, appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show, Janson appears singing the nearly 70-year-old hit with his bloodhound, Willie, sitting attentively on a platform near him.

The singer celebrating his latest No. 1 single, “All I Need Is You,” noted that his bloodhound is a source of pleasure amid his constant touring schedule.

Janson exclaimed to The Tennessean that he was genuinely surprised that Willie didn't bark or howl during the segment.

In addition to the previously mentioned guests, the show also features Drew Barrymore, Jessica Simpson, Margaret Cho, Kristen Bell, Kristin Chenoweth, Neil Patrick Harris, Dave Mustaine, Jim Nantz and Carson Kressley, among others.