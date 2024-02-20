Shona Branton sweeps breaststroke in record OUA fashion, Toronto defends titles

2024 Ontario University Swimming Championships

February 16-18, 2024

St. Catharines, Ontario

Brock University Pool

SCM (25 meters)

The Toronto Varsity Blues continued their dominance at the 2024 Ontario University Championships (OUA) this weekend in St. Catharines, winning the team titles for the 10th consecutive season.

Long a dominant force in the Ontario division, Toronto is using the competition as preparation for the U SPORTS Championships next month.

“Extending our winning streak is rewarding, but what's even more rewarding are the times the swimmers achieved to win this team banner. This shows that we are on track for the upcoming national championships,” said the Varsity Blues head swimming coach. Byron Macdonald.

WOMEN’S RECAP

The Toronto women finished 10th in a row with a dominant performance, edging runner-up Western by nearly 500 points behind their wins in 17 of 21 events.

The fifth-year player led the charge for the Blues.Ainsley McMurraywho completed a perfect four-for-four individually with titles in the 50 free (24.72), 100 free (54.25), 200 free (1:59.09) and 50 butterfly (27. 10).

In the 50 free, McMurray brokeKylie MasséWith an OUA record of 24.77 dating from 2018, and in the 100 freestyle, she completed the career Grand Slam by winning her fourth consecutive title in this event.

McMurray, who also participated in Toronto's winning 400 freestyle (3:42.58) and 400 medley (4:07.28) relays, the former a new OUA record, was named swimmer of the year OUA.

“It's very fitting because Ainsley means so much to our team and the OUA,” Macdonald said.

In the medley relay, McMurray split 53.57 to erase a huge deficit to Western and bring UT the victory.

“The frozen moment in history is her anchor stage on opening night where she pulled off an incredible comeback to come from 4.5 seconds behind to win gold,” Macdonald added. “Truly historic.”

Three other Toronto swimmers won multiple individual titles, as sophomoresNina Mollin won the 100 fly, 200 fly and 200 individual medley as a freshmanKatie Schröder dominated the 100 and 200 backstrokes, and the third yearMahaylia Datars got wins in the 400 and 800 free.

Schroeder was named OUA Rookie of the Year.

Western third yearShona Brantonwho was coming off a standout in the long course last month, was on fire as she swept the breaststroke events and set new OUA records in all three.

Branton clocked 30.44 in the 50m breaststroke, easily beating the previous record of 31.26, and in the 200m breaststroke she beat the 2018 record of 2:27.50 by almost a second. in 2:26.56. Both swims improved on his previous best times of 30.97 and 2:28.17, respectively.

In the 100 breaststroke, Branton broke her own OUA record of 1:06.07 in 1:05.86, just short of the record of 1:05.70 she set last month in the Mustangs' dual with Toronto.

Branton also split a time of 29.64 in the Western 200 medley relay which took 1:52.65 over McMaster (1:53.79) in the only relay not won by Toronto.

The other winners of the competition were TorontoRaili Kary in the 50 backs andAnne Hein in the 400 IM.

FINAL TEAM RANKINGS

Toronto 1,181 West 692 McMaster 491 Waterloo 426 Guelph 343.5 Peter 203.5 Queen 162 Laurel 139 Carlton 68 York 68

MEN RECAP

The men's competition saw a wider spread of points among the 10 teams, but it was still a runaway victory for Toronto, totaling 939 points and 12 event victories, including a sweep of the relays. The win marked the 20th in a row for UT.

Sophomore Varsity BlueAndré Hermanwas an absolute force in the sprint backstroke events, setting new OUA records in the 50 back (24.98) and 100 back (53.65). Both races broke 23-year-old records previously held by Guelph.Sean Sepulis of 2001 (25.05/53.69).

Herman first broke the record in the 50 individual backstroke before matching the time of Toronto's 200 medley relay who won by nearly two seconds in 1:38.90.

Third record fell for York men's side in second yearEric Ginzburg, who raced her way to a time of 52.74 in the 100 butterfly to beat her own mark of 53.02 set in the preliminaries. His swim in the heat broke the 2017 record of 53.06 held by the Toronto athlete. Matt Dance.

Ginzburg swept his individual events, also winning the 50 freestyle (22.43), 100 freestyle (49.30) and 50 butterfly (24.09) en route to being named male swimmer of the year.

Joining Herman as a multiple event winner for Toronto was year twoBenjamin Loewenwho dominated the 200 backstroke (1:58.82) and the 200 individual medley (2:02.07).

In the 200m butterfly, Loewen finished second behind Waterloo's record.Kevin Zhang in a razor-thin battle that Zhang won by 0.05, 1:58.90 to 1:58.95.

Western's third-year students also won two events.Pierre Kieranwhich withstood a hard loadBill Dongfang in the 200 free, from 1:49.22 to 1:49.61, then comfortably dominated the 400 free in 3:53.95.

Toronto's Dongfang, who clocked 26.79 in the 200 freestyle, was named OUA rookie of the year after also finishing third in the 200 fly.

“Bill is a tremendous talent who is still adjusting to college swimming. He has a great future ahead of him. Bill is headed to a great career at Varsity Blues,” Macdonald said.

FINAL TEAM RANKINGS