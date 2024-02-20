As Target celebrates 25 years of working with designers, fashion takes a back seat

Target, a pioneer of cheap but chic fashion, will commemorate the 25th anniversary of its design partnerships with an upcoming collection with Diane von Furstenberg, the company announced Tuesday.

Von Furstenberg, or DVF as she is affectionately known to her fans and fashion insiders, is famous for her colorful printed wrap dresses, a staple of American fashion that she introduced to the general public in the early 1970s. The collection Target, which she designed alongside her granddaughter and company co-president Talita von Furstenberg, will include the iconic silhouette along with 200 other fashion, beauty and home products, including made-to-order furniture.

DVF for Target.

DVF is perhaps the most recognizable name on Target's recent roster of collaborators, which includes preppy streetwear brand Rowing Blazers and New York-based indie labels Fe Noel, Victor Glemaud and Sandy Liang. But while the brand has heritage, it lacks the warmth or hype, in the words of the young consumers and tastemakers Target had managed to woo for many years with its fashionable partnerships. After being on the verge of bankruptcy, DVF has significantly reduced production in recent years in an effort to return to profitability.

Target has also struggled to gain momentum in the clothing category, whose sales have been declining for more than a year. Most recently, in the third quarter of 2023, in-store clothing sales fell in the single digits. The trend is in line with the retail sector as a whole, as price-conscious shoppers shy away from discretionary spending and some younger consumers opt for ultra-fast fashion platforms like Shein and Temu.

As a result, Target has shifted its focus from non-essential segments, including fashion and home, to groceries and home essentials, which include beauty and wellness. Last month, the retailer announced a new line of wellness-focused products, such as workout gear, supplements and skincare.

If you look at Target's strategy, they're betting more on beauty and essentials, where they're more flexible on pricing and how much their customers spend, said Jessica Ramirez, an analyst at the investment research firm Jane Hali & Associates. Their goal is not to fully produce clothing at this time.

As part of Target's resigned approach to clothing, a collaboration with an established brand like Diane von Furstenberg could make more commercial sense, Ramirez added. Notable past design partnerships include Alexander McQueen, Proenza Schouler and Rodarte.

The timing of the 25th anniversary feels so apt given its history, said Jill Sando, Target's executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, of the DVF partnership. Twenty-five years ago, we really embarked on this mission of making ambitious designs affordable, and that's what we did with Diane.

Target may be seeing a slowdown in the apparel business in recent quarters, but the company still generates 16% of its annual revenue, or about $17 billion. Despite macroeconomic challenges, the chain has ways to improve its fashion offering, according to analysts. Its biggest competitor, Walmart, has been revamping its clothing department in recent months by renovating its stores and expanding its brand. So far, the results have been promising.

Target strives to offer novelty to its consumers in the form of more frequent products, according to Sando. We know that our guests [and] Their wallets are under pressure and we know they are looking for the latest trends, she said. Target is now faster with its supply chain and offers a wider range of products, Sando added.

The retailer has an opportunity to tie these declines to its focus areas, namely athleisure, which can be marketed alongside wellness and beauty products, according to Oliver Chen, an analyst at TD Cowen.

Ultimately, Target needs to reinvigorate its private brands with a distinct brand and product niche, Chen said.

It is difficult for me to express what each of their labels represents, he added. They need to stand out in certain categories, like sportswear, jeans and dresses, where opportunities exist.