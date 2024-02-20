Target announces collaboration with Diane von Furstenberg





Target just announced its latest designer collaboration and it's iconic.

Launched on March 23, Diane von Furstenberg for Target the collaboration will include everything from clothing to accessories, homewares to beauty products. And as you would expect from a DVF collection, everything will feature bright colors and prints.

Known for creating the wrap dress 50 years ago, von Furstenberg's collection wouldn't be complete without her well-known silhouette.

Target DVF collaboration.

Courtesy of Target







It's as close to a wrap dress as you can get on the brand, she said. Vogue of the version she created with Target. It is a colorless jersey wrap dress with long sleeves. And the price is ridiculous. $50.

The entire collection includes over 200 pieces and starts at just $4, with many pieces costing less than $50. The designer also worked closely with her granddaughter Talita von Furstenberg on the project, telling Vogue of what they have created, it is about celebrating creativity, colors and the lifestyle of happiness and cheerfulness. Just things for your life that make you feel good.





Target DVF collaboration.

Courtesy of Target



The collection also includes made-to-order furniture starting at $300, which can be customized with one of seven different DVF for Target fabrics. Target's latest collection also offers adaptive collections in children's size ranges. All baby, toddler and girls clothing is available in suitable sizes.

As for the prints you'll see in the collection, the designer said Vogue which she pulled from her own archives and adapted for Target, as prints have played a huge role in the history of her eponymous brand. One of the prints is a poppy pattern that resembles an animal print from decades ago. Another is ginkgo which she said Vogue is a “big print” for the brand because of the affection it has always had for it.

The collaboration will be available to purchase online and in select Target stores starting March 23 and will be available while supplies last.

