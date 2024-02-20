Men's College Basketball Career Leaders

College basketball leaders include players from different eras, decades and programs. Some were on the list even without the 3-point line.

LSU legend Pete Maravich leads the all-time list, despite the careful pursuit of Detroit Mercy star Antoine Davis in 2022-23. Davis' five-year career ended with threefewer points to tie Pistol Pete's career mark.

Here are the all-time leading scorers in DI men's college basketball from Official NCAA Record Book:

College basketball career scoring leaders

13. Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati: 2,973 points (1957-58 to 1959-60)

“The Big O” averaged 35.1, 32.6 and 33.7 points in his three seasons. After helping the Bearcats to a 25-3 record in his first season, Cincinnati finished in third place in the NCAA tournament in each of the next two years.

Robertson finished his time in Cincinnati as the all-time leading scorer until Maravich beat him in 1970. After Robertson left Cincinnati, the Bearcats won back-to-back national titles and lost in the game for the title with a hat-trick.

12. Max Abmas, Texas and Oral Roberts: 3,002 points* (2019-24)

*Current total as of February 20, 2024

Abmas became the 12th player to reach the 3,000-point milestone on February 19, 2024 in a Texas victory over Kansas State.

The fifth-year guard averaged over 20 points per game in three of his four seasons at Oral Roberts, before transferring to Texas in 2023-24, where he averaged 17 points per game in February 20. Abmas was DI's top scorer. in 2020-21; that same season, he led ORU to a 15–2 victory over Ohio State in the first round of the NCAA tournament, scoring 29 points.

11. Hersey Hawkins, Bradley: 3,008 points (1984-85 to 1987-88)

Hawkins averaged 14.6 and 18.7 points before significantly increasing his scoring averages to 27.2 and 36.3 per game at Bradley.

In the 1988 NCAA Tournament against Auburn in a No. 8 vs. No. 9 game, Hawkins made 15 of 25 shots (and 6 of 8 3-point attempts) to score 44 points in a 90-86 loss.

10. Keydren Clark, Saint Peter's: 3,058 points (2002-03 to 2005-06)

Despite only being 5-foot-11, Clark led the NCAA in scoring…twice (2003-04 and 2004-05).

He averaged between 24.9 and 26.3 points per game in his four seasons, nearly carrying the Peacocks to the NCAA tournament in his senior year. Saint Peter's lost to Iowa in the MAAC tournament title game.

9. Harry Kelly, Texas Southern: 3,066 points (1979-80 to 1982-83)

Kelly averaged nearly 30 points per game in three different seasons (29.0 in 1979-80, 29.7 in 1981-82 and 28.8 in 1982-83).

“Machine Gun” Kelly was a two-time Southwestern Athletic Conference Player of the Year.

8. Mike Daum, South Dakota State: 3,067 points (2015-16 to 2018-19)

Daum overtook Robertson to join the top 10 and became the newest member of the 3,000-point club after scoring 25 points against rival South Dakota on February 23. With 25 points in his college basketball finale, a first-round NIT loss to Texas, he finished one point ahead of Kelly on the all-time list.

Daum was a consistent star for South Dakota State. He averaged at least 23 points per game three straight seasons and averaged a double-double for the second straight season.

7. Doug McDermott, Creighton: 3,150 points (2010-11 to 2013-14)

While playing for his father Greg, McDermott improved his scoring average each season, reaching 26.7 during his senior year. Against Providence on March 8, 2014, McDermott scored 45 points. He then followed that game up with 35 points against DePaul and 32 points against Xavier. He also totaled 30 points as the third-seeded Bluejays beat Louisiana 76-66 in the NCAA tournament.

6. Alphonso Ford, Mississippi Valley State: 3,165 points (1989-90 to 1992-93)

The Delta Devils star has been consistent in his four seasons, averaging 29.9, 32.7, 27.5 and 26.0 points in his four seasons. Ford became the first player in NCAA Division I history to average at least 25 points per game in four consecutive seasons.

5. Lionel Simmons, La Salle: 3,217 points (1986-87 to 1989-90)

Simmons won the Naismith and the Wooden Award during his senior season. With Simmons averaging 26.5 points per game (and a double-double for the third straight season), the Explorers suffered just one loss before the NCAA tournament.

La Salle obtained fourth place. In a 79-63 win over Southern Miss, Simmons scored 32 points. La Salle then blew a 16-point halftime lead to No. 5 Clemson in a 79-75 second-round loss. Simmons still scored 28 points.

4. Chris Clemons, Campbell: 3,225 points (2015-16 to 2018-19)

The 5-foot-9 Clemons capped his college career with a 32-point performance against UNCG in a first-round NIT loss. That total moved him past Simmons.

Clemons closed the 2018-19 season averaging 30.1 points per game. He led the nation with 24.9 points per contest in 2017-18 after averaging 25.1 as a sophomore in 2016-17. The guard has five career 40-point games, including a season-high 48-point outburst on February 13, 2019, to put him above Danny Manning and Robertson on the list.

3. Freeman Williams, Portland State: 3,249 points (1974-75 to 1977-78)

Williams averaged over 30 points per game in each of his last three years, hitting 38.8 points as a junior.

After scoring 35.9 points per game as a senior, Williams was drafted 8th overall by the Boston Celtics.

2. Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy: 3,664 points (2018-19 to 2022-23)

Davis finished just four points shy of the all-time scoring record after a 22-point outing in Detroit Mercy's Horizon League quarterfinal loss on March 2, 2023. Davis missed a late 3-point attempt time allowed, which would have tied the record. He passed Williams for second place after a 42-point performance against IUPUI on January 21. He averaged 26.1, 24.3, 24 and 23.9 in his first four seasons, climbing the all-time list. In 2022-23, he continued to roll. Against Robert Morris on January 14, Davis made 11 3-pointers to set a career-high 3s. He finished with 41 points in the game. Earlier in the season, he reached 3,000 career points against Charlotte on December 10.

1. Pete Maravich, LSU: 3,667 points (1967-68 to 1969-70)

“Pistol Pete” is alone. He averaged at least 43 points per game in his three seasons on the varsity team. What makes his scoring total even more ridiculous is that he had to play on a freshman team his first year at LSU, there was no shot clock and there was no no 3-point line.

Although LSU never made the NCAA Tournament with Maravich, the Tigers were 3-23 the year before he played in college. His senior year, LSU finished 22-10.

Here's how Maravich's stats break down each season:

1967-68: 43.8 points per game

1968-69: 44.2 points per game

1969-70: 44.5 points per game

Maravich scored over 60 points in four games, even reaching 69 against Alabama on February 7, 1970. This is the second highest mark in NCAA DI history.

