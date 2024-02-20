Burberry, JW Anderson and more

Photo-illustration: The cup; Photos: Courtesy of Burberry; Courtesy of JW Anderson; Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Simone Rocha

Daniel Lee had just finished presenting his third collection for Burberry when a journalist asked the 38-year-old designer what he found most challenging about the British brand. The curse and also the beauty of Burberry, Lee said. It appeals to a wide range of people. But by trying to please everyone, you can end up pleasing no one. As a designer, you must have a point of view. You can't make a simple trench coat forever.

There is no doubt that Lee has a point of view. On Monday evening, he brought his audience to an east London park, under a huge tent that, in the fading light, looked like a Renaissance fair. A thick bed of dark green wood shavings was spread on the ground; on the seats were brown wool cushions. We were supposed to be in the English countryside, maybe in a forest. It was certainly as dark as one. From her seat, Olivia Colman's blonde head shone like a beacon.

Photo: Courtesy of Burberry

Yet with each outfit, as Amy Winehouse's epic voice filled the space, the show grew heavier, weighed down by Lee's struggle to avoid put something uncool on your podium. And the attitude expressed by many of the garments was undeniably cool. High-collared storm coats, in muddy brown checks or black canvas, looked worn from washing. Floor-raking plaid or leather kilts were shown with deep V-neck sweaters or fleece-trimmed bombers. A discreet zipper allows the coats to fit snugly across the upper body and then relax over the hips. And the pants that closed the front of each leg, like Phoebe Philos did last fall (except hers were in the back) and were cracked at the knees.

Photo: Courtesy of Burberry

But Lee's collection never reached boiling point. The number of brown or mud green styles seemed relentless. Brands that catch your attention almost always use the hook of a distinct silhouette, with the best examples being Prada, Balenciaga and Philo. In recent years, Prada has stood out with, for example, leather bombers and barn-style jackets. Obviously Burberry has their famous trench coat and checks, but I can't think of a new style or shape that Lee has claimed and repeated for the brand.

Photo: Courtesy of Burberry

A few years ago, when Christopher Bailey was running the Burberry studio, the collections were witty and slightly eccentric. Bailey could make a whole riff on the trench coat. But this kind of fashion would be unbearable today because it seems so simple. And I think Lee knows that. So what is the answer?

For the fall collection, he said he wanted to consider the different types of characters that Burberry has historically dressed, and he mentioned explorers and country people. During the show, what I saw wasn't really any different types. It was more the idea of ​​a style that is not excessively luxurious and chic. Lee and his boss, Jonathan Akeroyd, chief executive of Burberry, might describe this attitude as warm and stylish, with an outdoorsy feel. But it's much more anti-chic than that. And It is interesting, especially in a country like Britain, which has so much wealth and people flaunt it.

Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Simone Rocha

My point is that much of what Lee has done and can do can be quite subversive. At the moment, this expression seems stifled by a lack of focus, particularly on a distinctive silhouette. Before and after the show, I heard a number of journalists wondering how long Lee could keep his job because it wasn't working. Certainly, he and Akeroyd have the challenge of redefining Burberry as a stronger luxury brand, and doing so at a time when many brands are experiencing a slowdown in consumer spending. But consensus is a dangerous thing in any field. In my opinion, it would be a shame if Burberry failed to unleash subversion. Not exploiting it or controlling it, but really letting it go.

Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Simone Rocha

London's fall shows were generally a mixed bag, with established stars like Jonathan Anderson and Simone Rocha pushing their work forward and others, like the gifted Paolo Carzana, clearly coping with the constraints caused by an oversaturated designer market. And very little money.

Photo: Courtesy of JW Anderson

Rocha continued with some of the corseted shapes she offered at her recent Gaultier couture show in Paris, adding beautifully delicate dresses in icy blues and pinks.

Photo: Courtesy of JW Anderson

Anderson pursued the idea of ​​the grotesque and the pragmatic, as he puts it. This simply meant that it looked at how much Britain had changed over the last two decades and, with that, the evolution of certain types and customs, such as sewing and home knitting, and the buying of under -clothes at Marks & Spencer. He cleverly brought today's obsession with nostalgia into the mix. Hence the gray-haired wigs as caps, the oversized coats with the linings partially removed, and the plain, uniform-style dresses that could have been made from house fabrics.

Photo: Courtesy of JW Anderson

I just wanted something that was a little offbeat, he said. As usual, JW Anderson knits were on trend.

Photo: Courtesy of Paolo Carzana

Some of Carzana's sculptural forms were so rigid and rough in form and texture that the models seemed to emerge from the earth. Others were ethereal, made from fabrics that Carzana had dyed himself from black walnut and other plants. He is a finalist for this year’s LVMH Prize. His clothes don't fit any pattern, and neither does he. I asked him if a dance company had ever contacted him about making costumes, and he said no. What are they waiting for?

Photo: Courtesy of Paolo Carzana