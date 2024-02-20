Fashion
Eye-catching fashion from the Peoples Choice Awards | Entertainment
Eye-catching fashion from the Peoples Choice Awards. Eye-catching fashion from the Peoples Choice Awards. The People's Choice Awards took place on February 18. CNN highlighted some of the most glamorous looks of the evening. . The People's Choice Awards took place on February 18. CNN highlighted some of the most glamorous looks of the evening. . The People's Choice Awards took place on February 18. CNN highlighted some of the most glamorous looks of the evening. . Laverne Cox wore a 1987 Thierry Mugler bustier, opera gloves and a Giuseppe Di Morabito skirt. Ice Spice wore a burnt orange Dolce & Gabbana dress with a satin bra top and leopard print tights underneath. . Heeled sandals and Le Vian jewelry complete the look for the new artist of the year. Billie Eilish stayed true to her own style with baggy pants, chunky shoes, a vest and tie. . The singer also won TV Performance of the Year for her work in “Swarm.” Kylie Minogue looked glamorous in an emerald green Raisa Vanessa strapless dress paired with Christian Louboutin sandals. Later in the evening, the Australian singer performed her hit song “Padam Padam.” Markell Washington embraced “cowboycore” with a denim skirt, chest belt and denim cowboy hat. Xochitl Gomez looked stunning in a Gucci dress adorned with pink fabric flowers
