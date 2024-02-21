Say “yes” to the dress with an extra tip





NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One of the most important moments in most people's lives is their wedding day. Saying “yes” to the dress comes at a cost, and an additional cost surprises many. Many newly engaged couples face the high costs of planning a wedding. “Wedding dresses in general are very expensive. So I didn't feel obligated to tip. Because I'm already spending a lot of money on other aspects of the wedding, said bride-to-be Katelyn Hinson. Katelyn Hinson is getting married in two weeks. When she bought her wedding dress, the screen asked her to leave a tip. Hinson was taken aback by the question, but ultimately decided to skip the tip. She said the person who helped her find her dress was wonderful, but she didn't think it was necessary to tip when purchasing it. “I wouldn’t say she could have done anything differently because that’s just her job. As for my changes, yes, I tipped him because it was on-site service, Hinson said. Rebecca Lang said yes to the dress more than fifty years ago. She weighed in on these new tipping trends. “I think it's really an inconvenience for any bride who has to buy a dress to consider that percentage in addition to the cost of a dress,” Lang said. Lang compared tipping a wedding dress to other elements of a wedding. She said you wouldn't normally tip your florist or establishment on top of what you already pay. So why make an exception for a wedding dress. “I haven't seen the cost of flowers tagged as a tip. So, I just don't see that happening. Another place where someone can change a little more, Lang said. Meanwhile, Hinson said if she could give advice to other newly engaged brides, she would warn them about these new tipping expectations. “Just know that they expect that from you, I feel like that,” Hinson said. Hinson said that having previously been in the food industry, she understands the value of a tip. But in cases like this, she finds it a bit excessive.

