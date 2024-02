Explosive denim and cozy country vibes

The designers presented their fall-winter 2024-2025 collections at New York Fashion Week last week, offering serious and playful denim looks. Cinq à Sept delivered a take on '70s cool. The brand focused on structured two-tone denim, offering a blazer, belted work shirt, mini skirt, jeans and loose skirts. Traditional wheat stitching enhanced the shape of the garments, contrasting with dark indigo and black washes. Faux fur, liquid and metallic satin, and geometric crystal details brought the glam factor of the decade. At the Plaza, Retrofête celebrated the alpha woman with a collection of refined basics and tailored uniforms. It featured fitted blazer dresses, banker-style striped separates, and classic straight-leg jeans reminiscent of the '90s supermodel era. Paired with a motorcycle-inspired trench and studded shoes, the blue jeans took on an attitude boss. Although LaPointe embraced light-wash denim, the designs were far from understated. Inspired by back-to-school and “the competitive spirit of wanting to stand out from day one,” the collection featured denim hot pants, a fitted blazer, and a buckled bomber jacket. The sleeves of a denim trench coat were covered in Mongolian sheepskin, while ostrich feathers covered cotton jeans. One pair of jeans featured buckles on the side of the legs. A dark denim bustier was one of the key looks at Sergio Hudson's show. The designer also showed off a zip-front dress with a brown leather bra top. While one side of NYFW embraced body-hugging silhouettes, the other side made denim a part of its comfortable looks for fall. Michael Kors wore a denim skirt with an asymmetrical undone hem with a chunky sweater and a jacket trimmed with Mongolian sheepskin. Flared jeans paired with an ivory turtleneck sweater. The collections leaned more toward calmer country looks rather than cowboy suits, like the bold Western trends seen in the fall/winter 2024-2025 men's collections. Rag & Bone, which was acquired by Guess Inc. and WHP Global last week, favored wide-leg, horseshoe-shaped jeans with classic wool outerwear. Tanya Taylor grouped her styles with faded jeans, indigo button-down shirts, patterned knits and suede coats. Patterned sweaters, relaxed jeans and loose long shorts make up Lingua Franca's cozy, country-inspired collection. Double denim looks based on simple jackets, work shirts and straight or loose jeans from Veronica Beard, Nili Lotan, L'Agence and Ulla Johnson underline the no-fuss vibe.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sourcingjournal.com/denim/denim-trends/nyfw-bombshell-denim-cozy-country-trends-fall-winter-2024-2025-michael-kors-lapointe-rag-and-bone-495091/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos