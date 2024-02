Black in Fashion Council FW24 discovery showrooms spotlight designers from Atlanta to West Africa

After buying a sewing machine with his first paycheck while working as an automotive engineer at GM in Detroit, Onifade embarked on a six-month journey of self-education. This led to the creation of his first capsule collection of streetwear pieces. For him, GVDS is not just a brand; it is a tribute to African craftsmanship and a testament to the rich talent emanating from Lagos, Nigeria. Its vision is to elevate the “Made in Lagos” label to the same pedestal as its European counterparts. GVDS embodies a seamless fusion of minimal engineering lines, intricate hardware and authentic West African patterns. Onifade's meticulous attention to detail, inspired by his engineering background, manifests in designs that resonate with a global audience. From decorating Nigerian-American singer and songwriter Davido to crafting luxurious calfskin tote bags and intricately designed jewelry featuring Adinkra symbols, GVDS showcases African heritage, innovation and shameless originality. Nathalie Chebou Moth at the BIFC Showroom A/W24 Bre Johnson/BFA.com OML Nathalie Chebou Moth, the creative genius behind OML, harmoniously combines heritage and innovation. She crafts a fashion narrative that celebrates the essence of femininity. Rooted in his Cameroonian origins but thriving in Paris, Moth's designs push traditional boundaries. They offer a dynamic demonstration of culture, style and functionality. When asked about the essential inspiration behind the brand, Moth explains that it is rooted in the prototype of the African woman, who often serves as a role model or inspiration for many aspects of today's culture. At the heart of Oml's philosophy are the brand's signature hand-woven raffia bags. They also double as musical instruments, a testament to Moth's ingenuity and commitment to redefining the purpose of fashion. Inspired by the cultural richness of Cameroon, these colorful creations serve as both practical accessories and artistic statements, celebrating tradition with a modern, chic twist. OML is a manifesto for fabulous, irreverent women looking for eclectic wardrobes without compromising affordability. Nia Thomas at the BIFC A/W24 showroom Bre Johnson/BFA.com Nia Thomas Nia Thomas, the epitome of a visionary, seamlessly integrates her experiences of the world into her creations. Originally from New York, his journey from the Fashion Institute of Technology in Mexico is a testament to his artisanal and culturally immersive approach. The designer describes her brand as a symbol of opulent living, attracting those who embrace their power, sensuality and capacity to love.

