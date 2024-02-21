



The 10 Best Denim Jackets for Men 2024 The denim jacket is such a versatile and fundamental element of men's fashion that when I think of this item of clothing, everyone from Matthew McConaughey to Justin Bieber comes to mind. It's the streetwear piece that makes a t-shirt and sweatshirt look better, the essential western piece to any Canadian tuxedo, the go-to look that makes dressing not only easy, but fun. . The denim jacket is such a versatile and fundamental element of men's fashion that when I think of this item of clothing, everyone from Matthew McConaughey to Justin Bieber comes to mind. It's the streetwear piece that makes a t-shirt and sweatshirt look better, the essential western piece to any Canadian tuxedo, the go-to look that makes dressing not only easy, but fun. . [product-summary-viewheadline=”showheadline=”false”/>[product-summary-viewheadline=”showheadline=”false”/>[product-summary-viewheadline=”showheadline=”false”/>[product-summary-viewheadline=”showheadline=”false”/> What can't you do with a denim jacket? The 90s proved you could grunge style with a flannel or t-shirt underneath. The debut was a masterclass in how to achieve a denim-on-denim look. And now, almost into the mid-2020s, the denim jacket isn't going anywhere; on the contrary, it only becomes more prolific. You can wear your denim jacket with Carhartt pants and boots, or with pleated pants and a button-down shirt, or with a hoodie underneath and sunglasses, like you're Timothe Chalamet in incognito mode, trying just to get a damn bagel in peace. . If you've made it this far without already having a denim jacket in your arsenal, now is the time to get one. And if your date gets a little Also worn, no worries; the best denim jackets on the market are below. “/> Go to content Each product has been carefully selected by an Esquire editor. We may earn commission from these links. Mr Porter best classic denim jacket Levi's trucker jacket best classic denim jacket Levi's trucker jacket Now 59% off Levi's makes the jeans you know and love, and they make the jeans jacket you'll end up loving it too. This is a classic, timeless look no matter what color you choose; the fit is standard, the style is sturdy and handsome and everything you want in a denim jacket is here. Colors 18 Sizes XS-3XL Materials 98% cotton, 2% elastane (Lycra) best iconic denim jacket Wrangler Rugged Wear Unlined Denim Jacket best iconic denim jacket Wrangler Rugged Wear Unlined Denim Jacket Benefits

The inconvenients We love our Wrangler jeans (a lot), so it makes sense that we also love our Wrangler denim jacket. This is a classic, versatile look that pairs perfectly with jeans in a similar wash, so don't be afraid to embrace the Canadian tuxedo look. Colors Vintage Indigo Sizes S-6XL Materials 100% Cotton Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below best selvedge denim jacket Thursday Boot Company Selvedge Denim Trucker Jacket best selvedge denim jacket Thursday Boot Company Selvedge Denim Trucker Jacket If Japanese selvedge denim is your niche, I have the perfect jacket for you. Made in small batches at the Kaihara factory in Japan, this style has custom details, a timeless, sturdy look, and a chain-stitch finish so you can wear it for years. Colors Absolute black, washed indigo, raw indigo, vintage wash, absolute black selvage Sizes S-2XL Materials 100% cotton jeans best casual denim jacket AllSaints Hebden Denim Trucker Jacket best casual denim jacket AllSaints Hebden Denim Trucker Jacket Benefits

The inconvenients AllSaints takes the guesswork out of looking cool and stylish because this simple, everyday style does all the work for you. Layered over anything from a tee to a sweater, this trucker jacket is a versatile staple. Colors Indigo blue, jet black, gray Sizes XS-2XL Materials 100% organic cotton Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Tips for choosing While you can't really go wrong with any of these denim jackets, narrowing down your search will definitely help you choose the one that's best for you. When it comes to choosing a denim jacket, keep in mind what you are going to wear it with, this will help you choose the right fit, style and even wash. If you want a casual option that you can wear over a sloth tee, something oversized and boxy will do you good. But if you want a versatile jacket that you can dress up or down as needed, perhaps something with a slimmer, slimmer fit and less rugged, pre-washed look will be better. Plus, whether you opt for the Canadian tuxedo or not, buying a jacket in a similar wash to the jeans you already know you have and love is a smart strategy. This way, if you TO DO If you want to go from denim to denim, you can do it easily; and if not, well, at least you know you're wearing a shade that looks good on you. Why you can trust Esquire We're not going to say something is great unless it's actually great. Every product in Esquires Selections is carefully selected by our fashion and e-commerce teams. When it comes to denim jackets, you can rest assured that these are hand-selected styles that we've personally tested, tried and loved, as well as styles that the rest of our stylish colleagues here at Esquire approve of . We had to go through a plot trial and error, and these denim jackets are simply the best. Every pick on this list (and our other lists!) comes from years of wearing different things, seeing what we like and don't like, and going from there. No two tastes are the same and no two men are the same. Your proverbial mileage may vary. But if you're looking for the right place to start, with advice from people who care (maybe too much!) about this stuff, this is the place. Watch next Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below

