The 10 Best Denim Jackets for Men 2024
What can't you do with a denim jacket? The 90s proved you could grunge style with a flannel or t-shirt underneath. The debut was a masterclass in how to achieve a denim-on-denim look. And now, almost into the mid-2020s, the denim jacket isn't going anywhere; on the contrary, it only becomes more prolific. You can wear your denim jacket with Carhartt pants and boots, or with pleated pants and a button-down shirt, or with a hoodie underneath and sunglasses, like you're Timothe Chalamet in incognito mode, trying just to get a damn bagel in peace. .
If you've made it this far without already having a denim jacket in your arsenal, now is the time to get one. And if your date gets a little Also worn, no worries; the best denim jackets on the market are below.
Tips for choosing
While you can't really go wrong with any of these denim jackets, narrowing down your search will definitely help you choose the one that's best for you.
When it comes to choosing a denim jacket, keep in mind what you are going to wear it with, this will help you choose the right fit, style and even wash. If you want a casual option that you can wear over a sloth tee, something oversized and boxy will do you good. But if you want a versatile jacket that you can dress up or down as needed, perhaps something with a slimmer, slimmer fit and less rugged, pre-washed look will be better.
Plus, whether you opt for the Canadian tuxedo or not, buying a jacket in a similar wash to the jeans you already know you have and love is a smart strategy. This way, if you TO DO If you want to go from denim to denim, you can do it easily; and if not, well, at least you know you're wearing a shade that looks good on you.
Why you can trust Esquire
We're not going to say something is great unless it's actually great. Every product in Esquires Selections is carefully selected by our fashion and e-commerce teams.
When it comes to denim jackets, you can rest assured that these are hand-selected styles that we've personally tested, tried and loved, as well as styles that the rest of our stylish colleagues here at Esquire approve of . We had to go through a plot trial and error, and these denim jackets are simply the best.
Every pick on this list (and our other lists!) comes from years of wearing different things, seeing what we like and don't like, and going from there. No two tastes are the same and no two men are the same. Your proverbial mileage may vary. But if you're looking for the right place to start, with advice from people who care (maybe too much!) about this stuff, this is the place.
