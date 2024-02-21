Fashion royalty! Royals at FROW: Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie and more





There's a science behind who sits front row at Fashion Week, with the coveted seating arrangement reserved strictly for the glitterati of the fashion world. Designers know that their front row selection, or “frown,” as fashion designers affectionately call it, is watched as closely as the clothes that come down the runway. A seat at the front can't be bought, which is why everyone from industry insiders to fashion editors, stars to models, are fighting for a seat on the ever-desired bench. The process, however, is somewhat unclear for royalty, who in the past has held the front row at Fashion Week's most coveted fashion shows. In 2018, the late Queen Elizabeth II shared the waterfront with Anna Wintour at Richard Quinn's Fall/Winter 2018 show at London Fashion Week, while Lady Amelia Windsor and twins Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer all did an appearance on the waterfront in 2023. As London Fashion Week marks its 40th anniversarywe're looking back at our favorite moments when It-girls and royal socialites turned heads in the front row. Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer © Gilbert Florès Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer twinned in power suits at the Michael Kors F/W 2024 show as part of New York Fashion Week in February this year. Eliza exuded bridal beauty in a crisp white pantsuit, while her sister Amelia wore a similar look in monochrome black, adding a silk bralette under her blazer and wearing her beach blonde hair in soft waves. Queen Elizabeth II © WPA Swimming Pool British designer Richard Quinn hosted many elite guests in 2018 when he presented his AW17 collection to none other than the late Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. Meghan Markle © Monica Schipper Before marrying into the royal family, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was a regular on the fashion circuit. Here she was an esteemed guest at the Misha Nonoo AW15 show in New York. Princess Charlene of Monaco © Getty Let's go back to 2017, when Princess Charlene of Monaco was invited to the front row of the Versace Spring/Summer 2018 show at Milan Fashion Week. The South African-born royal wore a very daring cutout midi dress dripping in crystals and sported her signature platinum blonde pixie cut. © Fiona Hanson – PA Images The late Diana, Princess of Wales, opted for a monochrome black outfit to adorn her brow at the Casely Hayford fashion show in 1995. Lady Amelia Windsor © Dave Bennett Lady Amelia Windsor, third cousin of Princes William and Harry, shone among the style set in several shows during London Fashion Week 2024. © Mike Marsland The model not only joined a fleet of stars at Burberry's Fall/Winter 2024 show, but also charmed in a pastel pink tulle front dress at Bora Aksu's LFW show. Princess Eugenie © Dave Bennett Princess Eugenie made a surprise appearance at the Paris Fashion Week men's show in January. Dior is a fashion house long loved by the royal family, including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the late Diana, Princess of Wales and the late Princess Margaret. Princess Alexander of Hanover © Getty DO YOU LIKE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB! If you're reading this, chances are you're obsessed with all things royal, which is a good thing, because we are too! So obsessed that we started a club dedicated solely to covering them. So welcome to Hello! Royal Club. We would love for you to join us What is this? Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, must-see royal news and an illustrious royalInner circle. Member benefits Two weekly newsletters, one of Emilie Nash

