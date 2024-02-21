Connect with us

Fashion royalty! Royals at FROW: Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie and more

 


There's a science behind who sits front row at Fashion Week, with the coveted seating arrangement reserved strictly for the glitterati of the fashion world.

Designers know that their front row selection, or “frown,” as fashion designers affectionately call it, is watched as closely as the clothes that come down the runway. A seat at the front can't be bought, which is why everyone from industry insiders to fashion editors, stars to models, are fighting for a seat on the ever-desired bench.

The process, however, is somewhat unclear for royalty, who in the past has held the front row at Fashion Week's most coveted fashion shows.

In 2018, the late Queen Elizabeth II shared the waterfront with Anna Wintour at Richard Quinn's Fall/Winter 2018 show at London Fashion Week, while Lady Amelia Windsor and twins Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer all did an appearance on the waterfront in 2023.

As London Fashion Week marks its 40th anniversarywe're looking back at our favorite moments when It-girls and royal socialites turned heads in the front row.

Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer

Eliza Spencer and Amelia Spencer paired in Michael Kors suits© Gilbert Florès

Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer twinned in power suits at the Michael Kors F/W 2024 show as part of New York Fashion Week in February this year.

Eliza exuded bridal beauty in a crisp white pantsuit, while her sister Amelia wore a similar look in monochrome black, adding a silk bralette under her blazer and wearing her beach blonde hair in soft waves.

Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II sits next to Anna Wintour as they attend the Richard Quinn show before presenting her with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Prize for British Design as she visits the BFC Show Space at London Fashion Week on February 20, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.© WPA Swimming Pool

British designer Richard Quinn hosted many elite guests in 2018 when he presented his AW17 collection to none other than the late Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle attends the Misha Nonoo fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at Center 548 on February 14, 2015 in New York City.© Monica Schipper

Before marrying into the royal family, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was a regular on the fashion circuit. Here she was an esteemed guest at the Misha Nonoo AW15 show in New York.

Princess Charlene of Monaco

Charlene Wittstock attends the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018 on September 22, 2017 in Milan, Italy.© Getty

Let's go back to 2017, when Princess Charlene of Monaco was invited to the front row of the Versace Spring/Summer 2018 show at Milan Fashion Week.

The South African-born royal wore a very daring cutout midi dress dripping in crystals and sported her signature platinum blonde pixie cut.

Princess Diana wears a black suit as she sits next to Anna Harvey (Deputy Editor of Vogue) at London Fashion Week© Fiona Hanson – PA Images

The late Diana, Princess of Wales, opted for a monochrome black outfit to adorn her brow at the Casely Hayford fashion show in 1995.

Lady Amelia Windsor

Lady Amelia Windsor attends the Burberry Winter 2024 show during London Fashion Week on February 19, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry)© Dave Bennett

Lady Amelia Windsor, third cousin of Princes William and Harry, shone among the style set in several shows during London Fashion Week 2024.

© Mike Marsland

The model not only joined a fleet of stars at Burberry's Fall/Winter 2024 show, but also charmed in a pastel pink tulle front dress at Bora Aksu's LFW show.

Princess Eugenie

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 19: Princess Eugenie of York attends Dior Homme front row during Paris Men's Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024-2025 at Ecole Militaire on January 19, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dave Bennett/Getty Images)© Dave Bennett

Princess Eugenie made a surprise appearance at the Paris Fashion Week men's show in January.

Dior is a fashion house long loved by the royal family, including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the late Diana, Princess of Wales and the late Princess Margaret.

Princess Alexander of Hanover

Princess Alexandra of Hanover attends the Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show © Getty

Queen Camille

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (centre), Edward Enninful and Caroline Rush, Chief Executive of the British Fashion Council, attend the Bethany Williams show during London Fashion Week, February 2019, at BFC Show Space on February 19, 2019 in London, England.© Gareth Cattermole/BFC

Queen Camilla, former Duchess of Cornwall, immersed herself in the world of fashion when she sat front row at Bethany Williams' show at London Fashion Week in February 2019.

The royal sat down with Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful and Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council, marking her first appearance at Fashion Week.

Princess Anne

Princess Anne, Princess Royal, speaks during the presentation of the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design during London Fashion Week on February 18, 2020, in London, England.© Jeff Spicer/BFC

Princess Anne was enchanted by emerald green when she presented the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design during London Fashion Week in February 2020.

