



THE Fall/Winter 2024 season of London Fashion Week officially ended and, as always, guests were treated to a variety of high-octane showcases from established and emerging designers. Fan favorites like Chet Lo, Simone Rocha And David Koma made triumphant returns to the catwalks while emerging labels like Sinead O'Dwyer, Sinéad Gorey And Susan Fang got us talking thanks to inclusive casting, immersive scenography and vibrant soundtracks. Elsewhere, this season saw showcases from brands like Dilara Findikoglu, Di Petsa And Yuhan Wang alongside a multitude of presentations and events, such as Penalty claimantthe poignant presentation of Burberrythe iconic after-party We're revisiting some of our favorite moments from LFW this season because, this time, it really was a big one. Scroll down to see the biggest moments from LFW FW24, including Best Directing, Most Inclusive Show, and our Honorable Mentions. Most talked about show: Dilara Findikoglu london fashion week show sinead o dwyer dilara yuhan wang models clothes transparent body Dilara Findikoglu drew us into a world dictated by the divine feminine, with its show notes declaring: “A world built by the hands of men is destined for destruction.” Hari Nef opened the show and Richie Shazam walked the runway, with the rest of the strange and unsettling showcase featuring looks like “Cleopatra As A CEO,” “Breaking The Law” and “Dressing For Pleasure.” If haunted houses were all the rage, it would be Dilara Findikoglu through and through. Best direction and scenography: SRVC london fashion week show sinead o dwyer dilara yuhan wang models clothes transparent body Commuting is boring at best and grim at worst, but SRVC was on a mission to change that this season. The FW24 showcase, called 'Human Resource', took place on a London bus and aimed to celebrate the function and purpose of commuting, bringing societal voyeurism to the forefront. “When we go to work, we want to feel the most together, we want to feel the most secure and the most powerful. I want to create clothes that make women feel like, no matter what they do, they are the most important person in the room. “Not to appease others, but for themselves,” says creative director Ricky Wesley Harriott. Best Original Score: Sinead Gorey london fashion week show sinead o dwyer dilara yuhan wang models clothes transparent body Reinventing the 'British teenage experience', Gorey's high-octane, pop show recreated typical schoolgirl archetypes, drawing inspiration from her own vibrant adolescence. Alongside his own reinterpretation of the school's classic tartans, Gorey's show featured nostalgic accessories like iPod shuffle clips, jelly nails and fashion kings, Bimini Bon Boulashnot to mention the stellar soundtrack which included musical icons Sugababes, The Prodigy and Lily Allen. Most inclusive: Sinead O'Dwyer london fashion week show sinead o dwyer dilara yuhan wang models clothes transparent body Fashion's most inclusive designer Sinead ODwyer was back to show the rest of fashion week exactly how it should be done. For the FW24 season, the original Irishman, LondonBrand-based creatives took inspiration from the corporate world, “twisting the aesthetic codes” of traditional corporate dressing and pushing the brand's signature techniques to new lengths, with yet another impeccably inclusive cast. Honorable mentions: Saul Nash, Yuhan Wang, Kazna Asker london fashion week show sinead o dwyer dilara yuhan wang models clothes transparent body Emerging designer Kazna Asker presented a politically charged showcase titled “What We Are Fighting For.” Offering a continued exploration of her Anglo-Yemeni upbringing, the young designer presented a collection of modest sportswear-inspired looks telling a poignant story of community and culture. Elsewhere, Saul Nash honored 30 years of British garage by collaborating with MCs and photographers, while Yuhan Wang fused classical music with audio from iconic female lawyers – including, of course, Elle Woods.

