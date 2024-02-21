Protect products with design patents and trade dress

Product design often forms the cornerstone of a brand's identity, evoking instant recognition and loyalty among consumers. From the iconic silhouette of the Coca-Cola glass bottle to the distinctive shape of Gibson guitars, the visual appeal of products can be a vital asset in a competitive market. However, protecting a product design requires careful consideration and strategic planning. Two most common forms of intellectual property protection are design patents and trade dress.

1. Design patents

Design patents provide a simple, cost-effective way to protect the ornamental appearance of product designs. The allocation rate is extremely high, over 95%, and is generally completed within 18 months. The result is that a design patent is significantly easier and less expensive to obtain than conventional utility patents. This could explain the growing popularity of design patents to protect product designs in various industries.

Design patents filed by industry1

Enforcement of design patents can sometimes be simpler than that of utility patents. For example, a design patent can be quickly enforced on the Amazon brand registry and other e-commerce platforms against copied products sold on the platform. Although Amazon offers a utility patent enforcement process, it tends to be more expensive and unpredictable.

However, design patents are not always an option. For example, a design patent may protect a functional article, but the protection only applies to the ornamental aspect of that article. Thus, a design patent on Crocs shoes does not protect theoverall ideaof a ventilated shoe. Instead, protection extends only to thegeneral ornamental appearanceof the shoe. And this protection only lasts 15 years after the patent is issued.

A design patent risks being too narrow if its drawings contain too many solid lines. To counter this, a common practice is to convert unnecessary solid lines into dotted lines to broaden the scope of the patent and strengthen its exclusionary effect. An example is below: The dotted lines do not shrink the design and are only provided to show the environment in which the design exists.

Figure from Crocs design patent, US Design Patent No. D517,789.

2. Commercial dress

Trade dress is a form of trademarking that protects the commercial appearance of a product. Like all brands, trade dress indicates or identifies the source of the product and protects against consumer confusion in the marketplace. A classic example is the Coca-Cola bottle and how its shape and design immediately connect the consumer to the Coca-Cola brand:

Coca-Cola bottle sales presentation US registration number 696 147

Trade dress protection offers several advantages. It can sometimes be considered broader than a design patent, as it attaches to any confusingly similar design. Additionally, trade dress protection is not limited to a term of 15 years, like a design patent, and can continue as long as the trade dress is used commercially in the marketplace.

So why not protect every product design as trade dress? First, the trade dress of a product can only be protected if it has acquired distinctive character in the minds of consumers.

The Coca-Cola bottle serves as an example; its distinctive shape immediately evokes the consumer's association with the brand, thereby demonstrating its acquired distinctiveness. However, proving acquired distinctiveness can be difficult and generally requires consumer survey evidence or other more expensive efforts. As a result, trade dress protection is less common than design patent protection for product designs.

Second, trade dress protection does not extend to any functional aspect of the product. The functionality requirement of trade dress protection is more stringent than that of design patents, anything essential to the use or purpose of the product or [that] affects the cost or quality of the product2cannot be protected as trade dress. Many product designs include features that cannot be separated from the look and feel of their brand, disqualifying the design from trade dress protection.

Determining the optimal form of protection for a product design depends on the specific attributes of the design and its commercial importance to the company. Navigating the path to protection requires meticulous attention to crafting intellectual property rights that are both broad and defensible.

Footnotes

[1]This chart reflects the top ten design patent owners over the past five years.

[2]Inwood Laboratories, Inc. v. Ives Laboratories, Inc.,456 U.S. 844 (1982).