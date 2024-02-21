Connect with us

Fashion

7 street style trends that dominated London Fashion Week 2024

7 street style trends that dominated London Fashion Week 2024

 


London Fashion Week may have only just ended, but as I sit here writing this from my sofa, having swapped the chic outfits I've worn over the past few days for joggers and a sweatshirt hoodie, it already feels like an eternity ago. . That's why I think it's important to take stock of everything we've just seen as early as possible so that the trends are at their best. Later this week, I'll share a selection of the most notable trends we've seen on the various catwalks that have appeared in the British capital this season. But today I'm taking a closer look at the trends we've been seeing via the street style set.

The February 2024 edition of London Fashion Week street style trends proved one thing: London remains one of the most exciting places to dress up during fashion month. There, I said it! In New York, polish is everything. Milan is always fun but sometimes unbearable. Paris is synonymous with classics, which makes the whole thing elegant. But London? This is where fashionistas embrace a more eclectic way of dressing. The looks are and often perfectly imperfect, resulting in a set of striking and not always predictable trends. Below, I've highlighted my favorite trends through the best street looks from London Fashion Week February 2024. Scroll through to get inspired.

1. Sweaters on the shoulders

Attendees at London Fashion Week Street Style Trends 2024 wear sweaters on their shoulders

Style Notes: Anyone who has ever “done” London Fashion Week will tell you that the weather is changeable and this season will be no different. The forecast fluctuated between unseasonably warm spells and freezing showers with gusty winds, making it difficult to know how to dress for the day ahead. Savvy onlookers, however, were not deterred and adapted their outfits to such a dilemma. Instead of committing to coats, many street style stars have chosen to wear their layers in the form of chic sweaters and slung knits. While this isn't a new trend per se, it seems fresh for February.

Shop the trend

H&M cream sweater

FRAME cashmere sweater

Blue Arket sweater

Walk

Alpaca blend sweater

2. Mafia Wife Coats

Attendees at Street Style Trends 2024 London Fashion Week wear faux fur coats

Style Notes: The Mafia Wives aesthetic was big news at the start of the year, but London Fashion Week only confirmed that its relevance continues a few months later. Chunky gold jewelry complements many street looks while heels and mini hemlines are paired together. in a way I haven't seen in a few years (it's really been all about flats and pants lately, hasn't it?). However, the best way to declare yourself a mafia wife is, clearly, to wear a sumptuous faux fur coat with a vintage look, of which there are many models on the market today.

Shop the trend

Faux fur jacket

and other stories

Faux fur jacket

Utzon Cassidy reversible shearling coat

Outdoor area

Cassidy reversible shearling coat

Zara faux fur coat

3. All tartan

Attendees at Street Style Trends 2024 London Fashion Week wear tartan

Style Notes: Our editor-in-chief, Hannah Almassi, and I were talking yesterday about the lack of prints we saw on the fall/winter 2024 runways, but the street style scene was completely different. Although there are animal and floral designs, what stands out most is the large number of tartan tiles on offer. Found on trench linings to tartan check pieces, it turns out there are plenty of ways to incorporate the heritage pattern into your wardrobe. Pair it with bomber jackets, moto boots and statement sunglasses for a very London take.

Shop the trend

Combat Tartan Cotton Blend Jacket

Vivienne Westwood

Combat Tartan Cotton Blend Jacket

Hill House Home, Ophelia Dress in Red Tartan

Hill House

Ophelia dress in red tartan

Layla Es Skirt

Reformation

Layla Es Skirt

4. brown on brown

Attendees at London Fashion Week Street Style Trends 2024 wear brown

Style Notes: I'm not just including this because I wore an all-brown look to London Fashion Week myself, but honestly, everyone has been obsessed with this rich hue for the past four days. What I love most about this color trend is that it looks expensive no matter how much you spend. I've had so many people ask me where my dark brown coat is from, only for them to gasp when I respond “it's H&M.” Now I'm considering investing in more high-end pieces, starting with Anya Hindmarch's excellent bag.

Shop the trend

H&M wool-blend coat

Wide-leg wool-blend pants

Matteau

Wide-leg wool-blend pants

Wilson suede shoulder bag

Anya Hindmarch

Wilson suede shoulder bag

5. Double jeans

Attendees at Street Style Trends 2024 London Fashion Week wear double denim

Style Notes: Sometimes it's the oldest styling tips that still have the most impact, and that was clear this weekend when it came to all the double denim outfits we saw. Instead of faded, vintage tones, we've seen fashionistas opt for lighter blues or darker washes, which gives the combination a much more current feel.

Shop the trend

DENIM MOTORCYCLE JACKET

High-waisted straight jeans in a lyocell blend

Marks & Spencer

High-waisted straight jeans in a lyocell blend

Deanna denim shirt

6. So many skirts

Attendees at London Fashion Week Street Style Trends 2024 wear skirts

Style Notes: I have already mentioned the influence of pants on fashion in recent seasons but, for 2024, they will have to make room since the skirt is firmly back on the agenda. We saw them in droves on the Spring/Summer 2024 runways, and now we're seeing that influence seep into actual wardrobes. Volume was particularly important to those attending the London Fashion Week show, with pleated details and full ball skirt shapes standing out as some of the strongest interpretations.

Shop the trend

H&M column skirt

Kinga long pleated skirt

Align

Kinga long pleated skirt

Long straight skirt

mango

Long straight skirt

7. Touches of red

Attendees at London Fashion Week Street Style Trends 2024 wear red

Style Notes: I'd almost be sick of writing this if the result wasn't so chic, but pops of red are still at the heart of 2024 outfits, as this weekend can attest. We've seen scarves, both our fashion editor, Remy Farrell, and favorite influencer Zeena Shah– wore a cute little tie from The Tartan Blanket Co. while, elsewhere, we saw how stylish bright red can be worn with classic camel, brown and cream colors.

Shop the trend

Merino Triangle Scarf In Red

TBCo

Merino Triangle Scarf In Red

Satin mid-length dress

and other stories

Satin mid-length dress

Marlina Bow Patent Leather Slingback Flats

FERRAGAMO

Marlina Bow Patent Leather Slingback Flats

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.whowhatwear.com/fashion/street-style/london-fashion-week-street-style-trends-february-2024

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: