7 street style trends that dominated London Fashion Week 2024

London Fashion Week may have only just ended, but as I sit here writing this from my sofa, having swapped the chic outfits I've worn over the past few days for joggers and a sweatshirt hoodie, it already feels like an eternity ago. . That's why I think it's important to take stock of everything we've just seen as early as possible so that the trends are at their best. Later this week, I'll share a selection of the most notable trends we've seen on the various catwalks that have appeared in the British capital this season. But today I'm taking a closer look at the trends we've been seeing via the street style set.

The February 2024 edition of London Fashion Week street style trends proved one thing: London remains one of the most exciting places to dress up during fashion month. There, I said it! In New York, polish is everything. Milan is always fun but sometimes unbearable. Paris is synonymous with classics, which makes the whole thing elegant. But London? This is where fashionistas embrace a more eclectic way of dressing. The looks are and often perfectly imperfect, resulting in a set of striking and not always predictable trends. Below, I've highlighted my favorite trends through the best street looks from London Fashion Week February 2024. Scroll through to get inspired.

7 street style trends that dominated London Fashion Week in February 2024

1. Sweaters on the shoulders

Style Notes: Anyone who has ever “done” London Fashion Week will tell you that the weather is changeable and this season will be no different. The forecast fluctuated between unseasonably warm spells and freezing showers with gusty winds, making it difficult to know how to dress for the day ahead. Savvy onlookers, however, were not deterred and adapted their outfits to such a dilemma. Instead of committing to coats, many street style stars have chosen to wear their layers in the form of chic sweaters and slung knits. While this isn't a new trend per se, it seems fresh for February.

Walk Alpaca blend sweater

2. Mafia Wife Coats

Style Notes: The Mafia Wives aesthetic was big news at the start of the year, but London Fashion Week only confirmed that its relevance continues a few months later. Chunky gold jewelry complements many street looks while heels and mini hemlines are paired together. in a way I haven't seen in a few years (it's really been all about flats and pants lately, hasn't it?). However, the best way to declare yourself a mafia wife is, clearly, to wear a sumptuous faux fur coat with a vintage look, of which there are many models on the market today.

and other stories Faux fur jacket

Outdoor area Cassidy reversible shearling coat

3. All tartan

Style Notes: Our editor-in-chief, Hannah Almassi, and I were talking yesterday about the lack of prints we saw on the fall/winter 2024 runways, but the street style scene was completely different. Although there are animal and floral designs, what stands out most is the large number of tartan tiles on offer. Found on trench linings to tartan check pieces, it turns out there are plenty of ways to incorporate the heritage pattern into your wardrobe. Pair it with bomber jackets, moto boots and statement sunglasses for a very London take.

Vivienne Westwood Combat Tartan Cotton Blend Jacket

Hill House Ophelia dress in red tartan

Reformation Layla Es Skirt

4. brown on brown

Style Notes: I'm not just including this because I wore an all-brown look to London Fashion Week myself, but honestly, everyone has been obsessed with this rich hue for the past four days. What I love most about this color trend is that it looks expensive no matter how much you spend. I've had so many people ask me where my dark brown coat is from, only for them to gasp when I respond “it's H&M.” Now I'm considering investing in more high-end pieces, starting with Anya Hindmarch's excellent bag.

Matteau Wide-leg wool-blend pants

Anya Hindmarch Wilson suede shoulder bag

5. Double jeans

Style Notes: Sometimes it's the oldest styling tips that still have the most impact, and that was clear this weekend when it came to all the double denim outfits we saw. Instead of faded, vintage tones, we've seen fashionistas opt for lighter blues or darker washes, which gives the combination a much more current feel.

Marks & Spencer High-waisted straight jeans in a lyocell blend

6. So many skirts

Style Notes: I have already mentioned the influence of pants on fashion in recent seasons but, for 2024, they will have to make room since the skirt is firmly back on the agenda. We saw them in droves on the Spring/Summer 2024 runways, and now we're seeing that influence seep into actual wardrobes. Volume was particularly important to those attending the London Fashion Week show, with pleated details and full ball skirt shapes standing out as some of the strongest interpretations.

Align Kinga long pleated skirt

mango Long straight skirt

7. Touches of red

Style Notes: I'd almost be sick of writing this if the result wasn't so chic, but pops of red are still at the heart of 2024 outfits, as this weekend can attest. We've seen scarves, both our fashion editor, Remy Farrell, and favorite influencer Zeena Shah– wore a cute little tie from The Tartan Blanket Co. while, elsewhere, we saw how stylish bright red can be worn with classic camel, brown and cream colors.

TBCo Merino Triangle Scarf In Red

and other stories Satin mid-length dress

FERRAGAMO Marlina Bow Patent Leather Slingback Flats