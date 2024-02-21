Dress For Success highlights distinguished women





This post was written by a community member. The opinions expressed here are those of the author. Trenton, NJ (02/20/24) Dress for Success Central NJ (DFSCNJ), in partnership with The Lobby Club, will present its third annual A Day in Her Shoes fundraiser to support DFSCNJ's mission to empower women and young people by building confidence through professional and personal training and stylish, fashionable professional attire. We are excited to highlight women and the important work they do in our community,” says Melissa Tenzer, CEO of DFSCNJ. This year I will be hosting a fireside chat with two notable dignitaries who have paved the way for the growth and development of Mercer County. Tenzer will host a discussion with Assemblywoman Tennille McCoy and Mercer County Commissioner Nina Melker on topics including the transition from business to the public sector. Jeannine LaRue, experienced lobbyist and public affairs manager, will serve as host of the evening. A strong workforce is vital to the community, and we are proud to teach thousands of women and youth each year career development skills such as effective communication, leadership and acceptance self. Dress for Success helps our clients master their craft, says Tenzer. We are honored to once again partner with Dress for Success, says Eric Poe, owner of The Lobby Club. A day in his place brings together many public and private citizens who mobilize to raise funds for a good cause. A Day in Her Shoes will take place on March 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Lobby Club in Trenton. Tickets and sponsorships are available by visiting https://adayinhershoes2024.eventbrite.com. Sponsors include Capital Health, NJM Insurance, Northfield Bank, Princeton Global Asset Management, William Penn Bank, Mercer County Commissioner Nina Melker, and Trenton PBA. For more information about Dress for Success Central NJ, visit centralnj.dressforsuccess.org. We've removed the ability to reply as we work to make improvements. Learn more here The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. Want to publish on Patch? Register for a user account.

