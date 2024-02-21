FASHION GROUP INTERNATIONAL PUBLISHES SEASONAL FASHION REPORT





International fashion group released its FGI Communiqu Fashion Report last week. The press release written by seasoned fashion forecasters Sharon Graubard And Nicole Fischelis is a concise and indispensable summary of trends from the recently concluded New York Fashion Week and is sponsored by Hilldun. While the report focused on trends in the women's market, some exceptional menswear brands and styles shined. Keep an eye out for these trends in our market over the coming seasons. (Read the full report on the Fashion Group International website here.) Art meets fashion Artistic influences have dominated prints in recent seasons and the New York shows were full of creative variations. Puma, under the creative direction of Heiko Desens and Alastair McKimm, used a graphic silhouette pattern to add energy to a roomy tracksuit (above). Shades of white Winter whites are essential for next fall, especially in head-to-toe monochrome looks. Peter Do took a sleek, futuristic approach to his co-ed collection for Helmut Lang with a padded parka over sheer pants reminiscent of bubble wrap (above, left). Terry Singh showed off his signature skirt suits in all kinds of interesting fabrics this season; an ivory-colored coat and skirt stood out (above, center). Brooklyn-based Willy Chavarria presented a dramatic ensemble blending two of his main inspirations: urban sportswear was topped with a large, fitted coat, all in a pristine shade of optical white (above, right) . Knit the mind Dimensional novelty sweater knits are part of the craft revival in fashion, with many designers exploring stitches, patterns and volume. The stripes showed up in Bulan's wonderfully sculptural layers; Bulan designer Beam Ratchapol Ngaongam also suggested chunky tangerine orange cables (above, left and center). Pas Une Marque's Sean Coutts (above right) presented a philosophy-inspired collection that included a beige and terracotta sweater that appeared to be woven from narrow knitted strips. Obsession with tiles It's a checkered world this season. Epperson (above, right) layered mismatched plaids to form a whimsical ensemble for her poetic and studious collection, while Libertine (above, left) patchworked various plaids into a double-breasted suit. There are five other reports to view on FGI.comas well as Hilldun's Gary Wassner's “Ones to Watch” column, identifying six promising design talents.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mr-mag.com/fashion-group-international-releases-seasonal-fashion-report/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos