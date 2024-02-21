

11 Best Dress Brands for Women 2024 [product-summary-viewheadline=”showheadline=”false”/>[product-summary-viewheadline=”showheadline=”false”/>[product-summary-viewheadline=”showheadline=”false”/>[product-summary-viewheadline=”showheadline=”false”/> I keep a close eye on specific must-have pieces like the best wedding guest dresses or the best dresses on Amazon, but it also behooves you to keep a list of brands that make dresses particularly well. Lucky for you, I've carefully put together a list of the best labels you need to know about. Read on to discover 11 stylish dress brands that are worth your time. (Editor's Note: Each brand has been categorized into the following categories. $ means a brand with most items under $150; $$ means a brand with a wide range, mostly between $150 and $400; $ $$ indicates a price range of $400 to $999.; $$$$ is the highest level and represents prices above $1,000.) “/> Go to content Uniform dressing Eterne long dress with square collar Uniform dressing Eterne long dress with square collar I can't be the only outfit repeater in the room. Eterne is a sartorial saving grace, offering elevated foundational pieces. Whether you're a staunch supporter of the capsule wardrobe or an online shopper who values ​​quality above all else, this brand is for you. And be careful: Brown East the new black. Prices: $$ Sizes: XS-XL Best for: Luxury basics Model out of service Helsa Angelica – Long backless dress Model out of service Helsa Angelica – Long backless dress What do Scandinavian fashionistas and model Elsa Hosk have in common? Both offer everlasting outfit inspiration. Hosks' seasonal Helsa brand sells out quickly, but it's worth it. Prices: $$-$$$ Sizes: XXS-XL Best for: Ethereal sex appeal Parisian chic Miaou Karina Dress Parisian chic Miaou Karina Dress Meow, that's exactly what Meow will let you say. Designer Alexia Elkaim always has the right idea and her creations never fail to inspire a boost of confidence. It's a brand that will awaken your creativity when dressing. Prices: $$-$$$ Sizes: XXS-XL Best for: Unique collections Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below It Girl Brand Magda Butrym draped mid-length dress It Girl Brand Magda Butrym draped mid-length dress A madness ? Yes. Without regret? No. Magda Butrym's dresses are so beautiful you might be tempted to throw a party just to show them off. Known as a favorite of celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Jennifer Lopez, you can expect stunning color palettes and figure-hugging materials. Prices: $$$$ Sizes: 2-10 Best for: A runway-ready look Refined femininity Boucl mini dress with bow and Self-Portrait detail Refined femininity Boucl mini dress with bow and Self-Portrait detail Malaysian-born designer Han Chong conjures up styles you didn't even know you needed. As a brand, Self-Portrait serves femininity through every thread. From sequins to tweed and everything in between, these dresses will make you love the way you look. Prices: $$$ Sizes: 0-12 Best for: Structured silhouettes suitable for meeting rooms Trend forecaster Babette Reformation Dress Trend forecaster Babette Reformation Dress Reform is not for the undecided. With endless colors and the hottest cuts, don't expect to go window shopping. Browsing without buying is almost impossible in this sustainable wonderland. Prices: $-$$$ Sizes: 0-12 Best for: A little bit of everything Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Clean girl aesthetic SIR. Noemi backless dress Clean girl aesthetic SIR. Noemi backless dress With dresses designed in delicate linen and smooth silk, SIR. is a must-have addition for that bachelorette weekend or your next trip to the south of France. Prices: $$$ Sizes: 2-10 Best for: Classic styles Recognizable ruched Norma Kamali – Diana Ruched One-Shoulder Midi Dress Recognizable ruched Norma Kamali – Diana Ruched One-Shoulder Midi Dress For those with busy schedules and endless weddings to attend, look no further than Norma Kamali. If the buttery fabric isn't an instant credit card hit, also note that each pattern comes in a range of colors. Just like this much-loved gathered midi, Norma Kamali is made for everyone.

Prices: $$ Sizes: XXS-XL Best for: Flattering midis and minis Working game Hill House The Aveline dress Working game Hill House The Aveline dress Between nail appointments, dinner reservations, and 9-5 jobs, my dresses need to be fully functional. Hill House is the go-to brand for dresses that take us from day to night with a simple shoe swap. Prices: $$ Sizes: XXXS-XXL Best for: Versatile but lightweight summer dresses Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Out of office Farm Rio Red Cutout Floral Dress Out of office Farm Rio Red Cutout Floral Dress If you shop at Farm Rio, I imagine your checked bag is always overweight. With vibrant hues and funky patterns, Farm Rio will have you ready for your next ELLE escapades. One in each model, please. Prices: $$-$$$ Sizes: XXS-XL

Best for: Printed parts Savvy spender Amazon Essentials Tank A-Line Dress Savvy spender Amazon Essentials Tank A-Line Dress Amazon never ceases to surprise. If you're not in the mood to spend big but still want to change up your wardrobe rotation, Amazon is the perfect place to shop. From casual A-line dresses to cocktail outfits, Amazon has everything you need. My advice to avoid getting overwhelmed by options is to search by relevant keywords and read reviews. You might just find your new favorite outfit. Prices: $-$$ Sizes: XS-3X Best for: Affordable must-haves Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below

