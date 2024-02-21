Fashion
Pac-12 Men's Basketball Weekly Recap – February 20, 2024
#PAC12MBB START FIVE
#1 – Pac-12 leader ARIZONA received the No. 1 seed (No. 4 overall) during the NCAA bracket preview on February 17.
If the Wildcats maintain their No. 1 seed status through Selection Sunday, it would mark the 18th No. 1 seed for Pac-12 programs dating back to the seeding's inception in 1979. Among the 17 seeds Previous No. 1 in the league, Arizona has won seven, including the most recent in 2022 (UCLA 4, Stanford 3, Oregon 1, Oregon State 1, Washington 1).
#4 against #21 – Two of the hottest teams in the country will meet this week in a ranked showdown for first place in the Pac-12 as No. 21 WASHINGTON STATE visits No. 4 ARIZONA on Thursday (8 p.m. PT, FS1).
This is the first meeting of Pac-12 teams ranked in the AP Top 25 this season, and the 213th in conference history since the AP poll began in 1948-49.
This will be only the second series meeting with the two ranked teams, the other taking place on February 1, 2007 when the 18th-ranked Cougars defeated the 20th-ranked Wildcats, 72-66, at McKale Center.
Winner of its last seven games, WSU has the sixth-longest winning streak in the country, while Arizona's six-game streak is the eighth-longest. Among Power leagues, these streaks are the second and third longest, respectively (UConn 14).
<5.0s – Highlighting the difficulty of winning on the road in the Pac-12 this season (32-57, .360), last week's four road wins (4-7) all came in dramatic fashion:
CAL 82, to WASH 80 – Jalen Celestine three winners with 4.0 seconds left.
COLO 92, to USC 89 (2OT) – Luke O'Brien game-tying dunk with 3.7 seconds left in regulation to force overtime.
ORE 60, to OSU 58 – NFaly Dante game-winning dunk with 1.0 seconds left.
UTAH 70, at UCLA 69 – Branden Carlson winning comeback with 0.2 seconds left.
#21 – At No. 21 this week, WASHINGTON STATE makes its first appearance in the AP Top 25 since the final poll of the 2007-08 season in which it finished at No. 21.
11-5 – Over 89 league matches as of February 18, the average margin is 11.5 points.
51 matches were decided by single digits
16 games were decided by a single possession (3 pts or less)
6 overtime games (9 overtime periods)
6 games decided on the teams' final possession (ORE at WASH; WASH at CAL; OSU vs. ARIZ; CAL at WASH; ORE at OSU; UTAH at UCLA)
OFF THE BENCH
WHEATFIELD OPERATORS: Picked 10th in the Pac-12 preseason media poll and currently second in the league standings, WASHINGTON STATE is looking to match or surpass its own mark of prediction outperformance.
Since the Pac-12 preseason polls began in 1984-85, WSU currently holds the largest margin between predicted and actual finish:
WSU – +8 (10th/2nd, 2006-07)
ASU – +7 (10th/T-3rd, 1992-93)
ARIZ – +7 (8th/1st, 1985-86)
OSU – +6 (12th/T-6th, 2020-21)
UCLA – +6 (8th/2nd, 2019-20)
OSU – +6 (10th/T-4th, 2018-19)
WASH – +6 (8th/2nd, 2003-04)
CATS IN BOARDING: ARIZONA currently ranks third nationally in rebounding margin at +11.3, behind Saint Marys (+12.0) and Purdue (+11.6).
PAC-12 AWARD CANDIDATES
JOHN R. WOODEN NATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARD
END OF SEASON TOP 20 WATCHLIST
Caleb Love, Arizona
KJ Simpson, Colorado
MID-SEASON TOP 25 WATCHLIST
Caleb Love, Arizona
KJ Simpson, Colorado
PRESEASON WATCHLIST
Oumar Ballo, Arizona
Tristan da Silva, Colorado
N Faly Dante, Oregon
Adem Bona, UCLA
Isaiah Collier, USC
Boogie Ellis, USC
NAISMITH NATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
MID-SEASON TOP 30
Caleb Love, Arizona
KJ Simpson, Colorado
WATCH LIST
Oumar Ballo, Arizona
Caleb Love, Arizona
Tristan da Silva, Colorado
Adem Bona, UCLA
Isaiah Collier, USC
Boogie Ellis, USC
NAISMITH DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
WATCH LIST
Adem Bona, UCLA
NAISMITH MEMORIAL HALL OF FAME AWARD
Watchlists/Top 10 Finalists
Bob Cousy Playmaker of the Year
Isaiah Collier, USC
Jerry West, shooting guard of the year
Caleb Love, ArizonaTop 10 finalist)
Boogie Ellis, USC (Top 10 finalist)
Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year
Jaylon Tyson, California (Top 10 finalist)
Keion Brooks Jr., Washington (Added as a Top 10 finalist)
Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year
Keshad Johnson, Arizona (Top 10 finalist)
Tristan da Silva, Colorado
Adem Bona, UCLA
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year
Oumar Ballo, Arizona
N Faly Dante, Oregon
Candidate Mara, UCLA
Branden Carlson, Utah (Top 10 finalist)
PAC-12 MEDIA PRESEASON ALL CONFERENCE
First team
Oumar Ball, R-Sr., C, Arizona
Adem Bona, So., F/C, UCLA
Keion Brooks Jr., Gr., F, Washington
Branden Carlson, Gr., C, Utah
Isaiah Collier, Fr., G, USC
NFaly Dante, Sr., C, Oregon
Tristan da Silva, Sr., F, Colorado
Boogie Ellis, 5th, G, USC
Spencer Jones, 5th, F, Stanford
KJ Simpson, Jr., G, Colorado
Second team
Fardaws Aimaq, 6th, F, California
Kylan Boswell, SO., G, Arizona
Kobe Johnson, Jr., G, USC
Caleb Love, Sr., G, Arizona
Jordan Pope, So., G, Oregon State
Honorable mention
Kwame Evans Jr. (Fr., ORE), Pelle Larsson (Sr., ARIZ), Aday Mara (Fr., UCLA), Cody Williams (Fr., COLO).
Sources
https://pac-12.com/article/2024/02/20/pac-12-mens-basketball-weekly-rundown-february-20-2024
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
