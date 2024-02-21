Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet – The Hollywood Reporter





The much awaited Dune following, Dune: part twois set to hit theaters in just over a week, on March 1, but the cast has already stolen the show with their head-turning press tour style. Zendaya's bold red carpet outfits made headlines multiple times throughout the press tour. Photos of the actress flooded social media as she arrived at the film's world premiere in London in a futuristic Mugler bodysuit. Her co-star Timothée Chalamet also turned heads with looks from Bottega Veneta. Denis Villeneuve's second opus Dune The series was originally scheduled to release in 2023, but was pushed by Warner Bros. and Legendary due to the actors' strike. Initial reactions from last week's world premiere were largely positive. What were the best looks of the Dune: part two press tour? Here's a round-up of some of the most eye-catching styles worn by the film's all-star cast, including Florence Pugh, Austin Butler and surprise actress Anya Taylor-Joy. Zendaya in Vintage Mugler Zendaya attends the world premiere of 'Dune: Part Two' at Leicester Square on February 15, 2024 in London. Joe Maher/Getty Images Zendaya's breathtaking chrome bodysuit was the talk of the town after Dune: part twoWorld premiere in London. The outfit – taken from the Mugler Fall-Winter 1995 Couture collection – quickly became a hit on social media. Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior Anya Taylor-Joy at the world premiere of “Dune: Part Two” on February 15, 2024 in London. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Actress Anya Taylor-Joy, wearing an elegant white Dior Couture ensemble, surprised fans in London by not only attending the Dune: part two world premiere but confirming that she will be in the film. The 27-year-old Dior global ambassador wore a cape draped over a pleated silk dress. Timothée Chalamet in Bottega Veneta Timothée Chalamet attends the London photocall for 'Dune: Part Two' presented by Warner Bros Pictures & Legendary at IET London on February 14, 2024 in London. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Dune: part two Star Timothée Chalamet stunned at the photocall in London ahead of the film's world premiere in a unique Bottega Veneta wool sweater. The actor wore the Fish Scale wool sweater from luxury brand Dove. Florence Pugh in Maticevski Florence Pugh attends the London photocall for 'Dune: Part Two' presented by Warner Bros Pictures & Legendary at IET London on February 14, 2024 in London. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Florence Pugh stepped out in a chic Maticevski ensemble at the film's photocall in London. The 28-year-old, styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray, looked stunning in an outfit from the brand's pre-fall 2023 collection. Zendaya in Torishéju Zendaya attends the 'Dune: Part Two' photocall at the Four Seasons Hotel in Mexico City. Carlos Tischler/Eyepix Group/Future Publishing via Getty Images Styled by Law Roach, the 27-year-old actress wore a stunning multi-colored dress by London designer Torishéju, marking the brand's first appearance on the red carpet, according to Vogue. Florence Pugh in Valentino Florence Pugh attends the world premiere of “Dune: Part Two” on February 15, 2024 in London. Joe Maher/Getty Images Pugh's Valentino hooded dress was a must-have at the film's world premiere in London. The actress is an ambassador for the luxury fashion house. Zendaya as Alaïa and Timothée Chalamet as Bottega Veneta Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya attend the “Dune: Part Two” photocall at Shangri La Hotel on February 12, 2024 in Paris. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Co-stars Zendaya and Chalamet dazzled at a photocall in Paris. Zendaya wore a white dress from Alaïa's Summer/Fall 2024 collection, while Chalamet wore bold leather pants from Bottega Veneta's Summer 2023 collection. Austin Butler in Gucci Austin Butler attends the world premiere of 'Dune: Part Two' at Leicester Square on February 15, 2024 in London. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Austin Butler opted for a clean and elegant look for the world premiere in London. The actor wore a suit consisting of an extra-long jacket from Gucci's fall/winter 2024 collection. Timothée Chalamet in Haider Ackermann Timothée Chalamet attends the world premiere of 'Dune: Part Two' at Leicester Square on February 15, 2024 in London. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Dune: part twoThe London premiere in London was clearly full of the best looks from the press tour, including this outfit worn by Chalamet. The Oscar-nominated actor wore a custom look created by designer Haider Ackermann, who took Instagram to thank the actor for trusting him to create the look. Zendaya in Louis Vuitton Zendaya attends the premiere of “Dune: Part Two” at Grand Rex on February 12, 2024 in Paris. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Zendaya, with her bold style on the red carpet, is undeniably the fashion star of Dune: part two press tour. The Louis Vuitton ambassador wore a custom rose-embroidered look to the Paris premiere of the film, created by the luxury brand's creative director Nicolas Ghesquière.

