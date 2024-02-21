Plibersek warns clothing industry must turn to 'fast fashion' as it considers intervention

In short: Environment Minister considers intervention in clothing industry, including possible minimum standards or tax on clothing

Environment Minister considers intervention in clothing industry, including possible minimum standards or tax on clothing The industry hopes to prevent 60% of clothing from going to landfill by 2027.

The industry hopes to prevent 60% of clothing from going to landfill by 2027. And after: Tanya Plibersek will decide by July whether the industry has sufficiently adhered to the industry-led eco-levy.

Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek has warned that the fashion industry must turn its back on fast fashion, as she considers whether to regulate the sector, including imposing a possible levy on the area.

Almost all discarded clothing ends up in landfills, and clothing collection and reuse is primarily handled by charities, which are overwhelmed by donations.

And the pace is accelerating: Australians now buy an average of 56 items of clothing each year and more than 200,000 tonnes of clothing are sent to Australian landfills each year, according to the Australian Fashion Council.

The clothing industry is also the fourth most polluting industry in the world, generating between 4 and 8 percent of global emissions.

The minister is currently considering whether to intervene in the sector to improve its recycling and reuse efforts, which could include minimum design standards or requiring fashion brands to contribute to a green fund for every garment they make. they manufacture or import and place on the market.

Plibersek says she's 'part of the problem,' but solution can't be left to customers

At an event this morning, Ms Plibersek said the global fashion industry had failed to meet expectations.

“The improvement in clothing prices is a good thing. Parents should not have to choose between a new pair of school shoes and paying the electricity bill,” Ms Plibersek said.

“But environmental standards remain dismal. So dismal in fact that the fashion industry is responsible for 10 percent of humanity's carbon emissions – more carbon than international flights and shipping combined.

“Even by moving a small portion of this fast fashion flow from the factory to the landfill, there is the potential to have a positive impact on the planet.”

Australians buy 56 items of clothing every year and throw away thousands of tonnes of clothing.(ABC News: Ashleigh Davis)

Ms Plibersek admitted she was also part of the problem, sometimes buying clothes without considering whether she really needed them, or without considering the “life cycle” of those clothes.

But she added that the fashion industry cannot rely solely on changing customer preferences to change consumption.

“If it’s the fashion industry that’s making a profit, then it needs to have a responsibility to do better on the environment,” she said.

“That’s why it’s so good to see parts of the fashion industry leading the way in adopting circularity.”

Green fashion program could save millions of clothes from landfill

In response to rapid fashion trends, a government-funded consortium led by the Australian Fashion Council launched Seamless in June last year, which charts a path for the fashion industry to transition to a circular economy by 2030.

Under the program, members must pay a 4-cent contribution to the Seamless Program for each garment they manufacture or import, although shoes, single-use protective clothing and accessories are excluded.

Ongoing funding would then go toward clothing collection and sorting, research and recycling projects, education campaigns and other work to help coordinate the industry's green efforts.

The Fashion Council estimates the program will raise about $36 million each year, and up to $60 million if it becomes mandatory for the industry to contribute.

And the company hopes the Seamless program will keep up to 60% of clothing out of landfills by 2027.

Last year, Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek warned the fashion industry, saying she expected the entire industry to participate in the Seamless program, otherwise the government would regulate the sector, which some parts of the sector say they would welcome.

Big W, Cotton On, David Jones, Lorna Jane, RM Williams, Sussan Group and The Iconic are among the brands that have signed with Seamless.

The minister is closely monitoring the progress of the project and will determine after the end of June whether intervention is necessary.