Woman Donated Wedding Dress Through Second Chance Ball Ministry After Her Fiance's Cancer Diagnosis





MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It took a lot for Maryville resident Jennifer to say the words “yes” and become Jennifer Olson-Place. Her world was turned upside down after discovering that her now-husband, Clint, had been diagnosed with cancer. “In October of last year, my then-fiance was working out of town and I was here in Maryville working. He had already been at Alabama for 6 months and his contract was going to be extended for another 6 months in Birmingham,” Olson-Place said. Shortly after finding out Clint would be staying in Alabama for a while, she decided to quit her job, pack up and move. Shortly after arriving, doctors told Clint he had stage 4 non-squamous cell lung cancer. “We had to go back to Maryville because he was told he couldn't work and therefore couldn't fulfill his contract. At that point, we were homeless and unemployed,” Olson-Place said. Due to her then-fiancé's diagnosis, they decided to move up the wedding. “With everything that was happening to us, we were losing faith. We decided to start attending church more and turn it over to the Lord,” Olson-Place said. “We are members of the Church of the Revolution in Rio, that's where I heard about the Second Chance Ball ministry and the event. I thought this event was an amazing thing for all young girls to have the chance to go to prom,” she said. “I started volunteering and helping out at the church. One day, while helping, I came across these wedding dresses. I immediately called Kristina Killebrew, told her my story and asked if I could get a dress for the wedding. After getting an instant yes, Olson-Place took a few options home to try out. “It was the last one I tried and that became the one. It made our day the most amazing and special day ever. I know and felt that it was a true blessing from God,” she said. Image Source: CHELSEA BABIN, “Jennifer + Clint,” 2024. Accessed via https://www.chelseababinphotography.com/ Fast forward to the big day, and Olson-Place was able to enjoy a short and sweet little ceremony with her family and a few friends. What seemed like a day that would never happen finally came and it all started with Second Chance Prom Ministry able to provide Olson-Place with the hope she needed and a dress she was happy to wear. To learn more about Second Chance Prom Ministry and their upcoming event on February 24, visit their the Facebook page or register for the event here.



