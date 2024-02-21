Fashion
Top Spanish-American Fashion Trends for Marketers
The United States is a diverse nation of consumers with different wants and needs, backgrounds, opinions, values and expectations. However, not all voices are always clearly heard, often leading decision-makers to remain poorly informed.
CivicSciences' robust, privacy-focused polling platform, powered by our media partnerships, allows Americans of all backgrounds to be heard and informed. In this series, we'll take a closer look at Hispanic and Latino respondents, who make up 19% of the U.S. population.
Here are five key insights about U.S. Hispanic consumers regarding fashion and clothing trends that marketers should know and how they compare to the non-Hispanic U.S. population.
1. Hispanic Americans are twice as likely to place top priority on style when purchasing clothing.
Data from CivicScience shows that consumers, in general, place the most importance on comfort when purchasing clothing and accessories, and Hispanic Americans are among them. Thirty-six percent of Hispanic Americans say comfort is the most important factor when purchasing clothing, compared to 34% of non-Hispanic Americans.
Conversely, Hispanic Americans are three points less likely to value quality/durability and eight points less likely to value price most. Instead, they are twice as likely to like the style/trend the most (13% vs. 6% of non-Hispanic U.S. adults).
Take our surveys: Which decade did you have with your favorite fashion trends?
2. Hispanic American adults look to many sources for fashion inspiration.
Social media is the big winner when it comes to fashion inspiration among Hispanic Americans. Twenty-four percent get most of their fashion inspiration from social media, eight points higher than non-Hispanic Americans who say the same. Twenty-three percent look to TV/movies and friends/family for fashion advice, more than 5 points higher than non-Hispanic adults.
Fashion blogs and magazines are not the first choices of most Hispanic Americans, but they are nevertheless much more likely to be influenced by them than non-Hispanic adults.
Data from CivicScience reveals that 66% of Hispanic Americans purchase fast fashion clothing from brands like Shein, H&M and Forever 21, compared to 39% of non-Hispanic Americans. While most buy fast fashion at lower prices, Hispanic Americans are more likely to purchase fast fashion for its style, quality and assortment. Perhaps this allows shoppers to stay abreast of ever-changing fashion trends on social media and other media that Hispanic Americans turn to for fashion advice.
4. However, they still consider themselves eco-friendly shoppers.
Although Hispanic Americans are heavy buyers of fast fashion, they are much more likely to report shopping at environmentally friendly retailers than non-Hispanic Americans. Nearly 7 in 10 people say they buy clothes from eco-friendly retailers at least sometimes, compared to a slight majority of non-Hispanic U.S. adults (53%).
Despite strong interest in purchasing from eco-friendly retailers, price is a deciding factor for many consumers purchasing fast fashion.
Join the conversation: How concerned, if at all, are you about the impact of fast fashion on the environment?
In general, Americans are more likely to make the majority of their clothing and accessories purchases at big box stores (e.g., Target, Walmart). Twenty-six percent of Hispanic Americans report doing the majority of their shopping at big box stores in the past three months, two points lower than non-Hispanic Americans. Hispanic Americans are also less likely than non-Hispanic Americans to shop at department stores (e.g. Macys, Nordstrom) and online stores (e.g. Amazon.com, Lulu's).
Instead, Hispanic Americans are more than twice as likely to shop at specialty (e.g. Lululemon, GAP) and fast fashion (e.g. H&M, Shein) stores.
Overall, Hispanic Americans are stylish shoppers and want to stay up to date with the latest fashion trends. They mostly look to social media, TV/movies, and friends/family for fashion inspiration. Although they highly value comfort, quality, and price, they are much more likely to purchase the style/trend of clothing/accessories than their non-Hispanic counterparts. Perhaps that's why they opt for trendy fast fashion retailers, even though they consider themselves environmentally conscious shoppers.
Want to know how these trends impact your customers? Contact us now to see these trends through the lens of your customers.
CivicScience partners with a range of retailers to:
+ Detect unanticipated trends before they happen
+ React quickly to the latest news
+ Predict business and market performance
+ Identify and win over convincing consumers
+ Activate and measure high-performance marketing strategies
Our range of customers:
CivicScience has shed light on the one revolutionary idea that our army of analysts, consultants, and agencies couldn't find.
David Feick, Vice President of Information, T-Mobile
|
Sources
2/ https://civicscience.com/key-hispanic-american-fashion-trends-for-marketers/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Top Spanish-American Fashion Trends for Marketers
- Singapore reaffirms defense ties on the sidelines of the Singapore Airshow 2024
- US vetoes call for immediate Gaza ceasefire at UN | BBC News
- Have you watched these top-rated Bollywood movies on IMDb?
- Soracom approved for listing on Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market
- US forces participate in exercise led by Indian Navy MILAN > US Pacific Fleet > News
- Turkey is back from the cold with NATO and F-16 moves, but thorny issues remain – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
- Teen actor Luke David Blumm lives in Atlanta
- College Football Playoff 5-7 format confirmed
- Five major moments from London Fashion Week
- BC Builds will deliver thousands more homes with Canada's contribution
- Indonesia ends policy of referring to Jesus by Islamic name