Top Spanish-American Fashion Trends for Marketers

The United States is a diverse nation of consumers with different wants and needs, backgrounds, opinions, values ​​and expectations. However, not all voices are always clearly heard, often leading decision-makers to remain poorly informed.

CivicSciences' robust, privacy-focused polling platform, powered by our media partnerships, allows Americans of all backgrounds to be heard and informed. In this series, we'll take a closer look at Hispanic and Latino respondents, who make up 19% of the U.S. population.

Here are five key insights about U.S. Hispanic consumers regarding fashion and clothing trends that marketers should know and how they compare to the non-Hispanic U.S. population.

1. Hispanic Americans are twice as likely to place top priority on style when purchasing clothing.

Data from CivicScience shows that consumers, in general, place the most importance on comfort when purchasing clothing and accessories, and Hispanic Americans are among them. Thirty-six percent of Hispanic Americans say comfort is the most important factor when purchasing clothing, compared to 34% of non-Hispanic Americans.

Conversely, Hispanic Americans are three points less likely to value quality/durability and eight points less likely to value price most. Instead, they are twice as likely to like the style/trend the most (13% vs. 6% of non-Hispanic U.S. adults).

2. Hispanic American adults look to many sources for fashion inspiration.

Social media is the big winner when it comes to fashion inspiration among Hispanic Americans. Twenty-four percent get most of their fashion inspiration from social media, eight points higher than non-Hispanic Americans who say the same. Twenty-three percent look to TV/movies and friends/family for fashion advice, more than 5 points higher than non-Hispanic adults.

Fashion blogs and magazines are not the first choices of most Hispanic Americans, but they are nevertheless much more likely to be influenced by them than non-Hispanic adults.

Data from CivicScience reveals that 66% of Hispanic Americans purchase fast fashion clothing from brands like Shein, H&M and Forever 21, compared to 39% of non-Hispanic Americans. While most buy fast fashion at lower prices, Hispanic Americans are more likely to purchase fast fashion for its style, quality and assortment. Perhaps this allows shoppers to stay abreast of ever-changing fashion trends on social media and other media that Hispanic Americans turn to for fashion advice.

4. However, they still consider themselves eco-friendly shoppers.

Although Hispanic Americans are heavy buyers of fast fashion, they are much more likely to report shopping at environmentally friendly retailers than non-Hispanic Americans. Nearly 7 in 10 people say they buy clothes from eco-friendly retailers at least sometimes, compared to a slight majority of non-Hispanic U.S. adults (53%).

Despite strong interest in purchasing from eco-friendly retailers, price is a deciding factor for many consumers purchasing fast fashion.

In general, Americans are more likely to make the majority of their clothing and accessories purchases at big box stores (e.g., Target, Walmart). Twenty-six percent of Hispanic Americans report doing the majority of their shopping at big box stores in the past three months, two points lower than non-Hispanic Americans. Hispanic Americans are also less likely than non-Hispanic Americans to shop at department stores (e.g. Macys, Nordstrom) and online stores (e.g. Amazon.com, Lulu's).

Instead, Hispanic Americans are more than twice as likely to shop at specialty (e.g. Lululemon, GAP) and fast fashion (e.g. H&M, Shein) stores.

Overall, Hispanic Americans are stylish shoppers and want to stay up to date with the latest fashion trends. They mostly look to social media, TV/movies, and friends/family for fashion inspiration. Although they highly value comfort, quality, and price, they are much more likely to purchase the style/trend of clothing/accessories than their non-Hispanic counterparts. Perhaps that's why they opt for trendy fast fashion retailers, even though they consider themselves environmentally conscious shoppers.

