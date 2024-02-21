Son Heung-min and Bukayo Saka put their north London rivalry aside as they joined Dele Alli and a host of other football stars – including Gareth Bale – for Burberry's London Fashion Week show.

Bukayo Saka and Son Heung-Min were two of the many footballers spotted at a Burberry event at London Fashion Week.

The two men are rivals on the pitch, but off it they are both ambassadors for the luxury British fashion brand.

Saka and Son even fronted Burberry's Spring/Summer 2024 campaign last year alongside global celebrities and models like Tems, Rachel Weisz and Jourdan Dunn.

Also present at Monday's event were Dele Alli, Ben Chilwell, Gareth Bale and Martin Odegaard.

Alli was joined by his girlfriend Cindy Kimberly and caught up with his former Spurs teammate Son, while Bale's wife Emma Rhys-Jones was by his side.

Saka wore a coat similar to that worn by the late, great commentator John Motson.

Chilwell, who has regularly captained Chelsea this year, also looked smart for the event

Other celebrities, including rapper Dizzee Rascal (left) and actress Olivia Colman (right), were photographed during London Fashion Week.

Cara Delevingne was another participant while Naomi Campbell and Lily Cole walked the runway.

Many other celebrities, including Dizzee Rascal, Olivia Colman and Cara Delevingne, were also photographed during London Fashion Week, which saw the likes of Naomi Campbell and Lily Cole walk the catwalk.